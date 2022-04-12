The Colorado Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case asking whether a defendant who was tried and acquitted in another country for murder still can be tried for the same crime in the United States.
The case centers on a former Palisade man who initially eluded arrest and flew to Mexico rather than face murder charges in the 1989 killing of Charles Porter.
Nearly a year ago, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled in a precedent-setting case that even though Rafael “Shorty” Garcia had been tried and acquitted of the murder in another country, it doesn’t mean he can’t face similar charges for the same crime in Colorado.
As a result, a three-judge panel of the appellate court unanimously ruled that double jeopardy protections under the Colorado and U.S. Constitutions don’t apply.
“Both the federal and state constitutions contain provisions protecting individuals from being ‘twice put in jeopardy’ for the same offense,” Court of Appeals Judge Dennis Graham wrote in the May 2021 ruling, which was joined by Judges John Daniel Dailey and Ted Tow.
“Like tribal nations, foreign nations are not expressly included in (the double jeopardy law)” Graham added. “However, unlike the tribal nations, whose separate sovereignty from the United States for double jeopardy purposes was confirmed after the enactment of (Colorado law), the same cannot be said of foreign nations. As pertinent here, Mexico became a sovereign nation long before the Colorado General Assembly enacted (the law).”
On Monday, Colorado’s highest court agreed to review the matter on two issues:
n Whether state law barred the defendant’s prosecution for a Colorado offense after he was prosecuted in Mexico for his conduct in Colorado; and
n Whether double jeopardy barred the defendant’s second prosecution because the dual sovereignty doctrine did not apply.
The case began in July 1989 when Garcia, in a fit of jealous rage, beat, stabbed and shot the then 38-year-old Porter at the home of his former wife, Josephine. Porter and the ex-wife were watching a movie when Garcia came to the Palisade home.
Garcia eluded arrest by fleeing to Mexico, where he remained for several years while prosecutors attempted to extradite him to Colorado, according to court records.
At the time, Colorado had the death penalty, and as was common in such extraditions, Mexico declined to transfer him to the United States because of its objections to the use of the death penalty.
Colorado repealed its death penalty law in 2020.
To deal with such cases, the state had entered into an agreement with Mexico to allow it to prosecute certain cases in that country for crimes committed in Colorado, which is a provision of Mexico’s Federal Penal Code known as Article IV.
After failing several attempts to extradite Garcia, local prosecutors decided to use that provision in 2012, which resulted in his acquittal.
In his appeal challenging the renewed Colorado charges, Garcia’s court-appointed attorneys argued that Colorado prosecutors participated in that Mexico trial, and had their bite at the apple in their case against Garcia.
The appeals court, however, disagreed, saying local prosecutors in the case merely sent Mexican prosecutors a “casebook” detailing the murder and providing evidence, but didn’t otherwise act as prosecutors in the Mexico trial. The court said their participation was more akin to a victim filing a criminal complaint.
“True, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office decided to participate in a foreign prosecution in Mexico under Article IV after multiple unsuccessful attempts to extradite Garcia,” Graham wrote. “However, after presentation of the casebook, no Colorado officials were actively involved in the case in Mexico.”
When Garcia returned to the United States in 2016, he was arrested at Denver International Airport, and later was convicted of murder in Mesa County. He was sentenced to life, but with the possibility of parole.
Garcia, now 72, is serving his prison sentence at the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.
His first parole hearing date is in 2056, when he would be 106 years old, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.