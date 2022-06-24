The Colorado Supreme Court upheld two lower court decisions that declared a fee on income to fund the voter-approved Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act isn’t a tax, and doesn’t violate the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights as a result.
The court unanimously agreed earlier this week that Proposition 118, passed by nearly 58% of voters in 2020, does not violate TABOR’s provisions against increased taxes without voter approval.
The Colorado Court of Appeals and a Denver district court judge came to similar conclusions.
“The act, a family and medical leave law, is not an income tax or change to such a law,” Justice Monica Marquez wrote in the ruling, which was joined by all six other justices.
“Moreover, the premium collected pursuant to the act is a fee used to fund specific services, rather than a tax or comparable surcharge collected to defray general government expenses,” she added. “A surcharge that is instead a fee imposed to ‘defray the cost of services provided to those charges’ does not function like a tax and, therefore, falls outside of the scope of (TABOR).”
The opinion stems from a lawsuit filed by Chronos Builders, a small Grand Junction-based construction company partly owned by Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis.
In it, the company argued that the fee is based on earned wages, and as such, is an added tax or surcharge.
The company also alleged that because the act is assessed differently depending on wages and company sizes, it is unconstitutional because it isn’t taxed at a simple rate, as TABOR requires.
“We strongly believe the surcharge is an unconstitutional tax, and that people should be able to keep their own money and spend it the way they want,” Davis said. “Small businesses like mine and their employees will continue to take it on the chin.”
The high court, which has long ruled that fees aren’t taxes, ruled that TABOR doesn’t prohibit fees that are based on income.
“Chronos contends that ‘surcharge’ should be construed broadly enough to include any fee on income,” Marquez wrote. “Because the final sentence of section 8 a (of TABOR) is limited in scope to changes to income tax laws and because the term ‘surcharge’ in this provision refers only to charges that, like taxes, are designed to raise revenues to defray general governmental expenses, we reject Chronos’ argument that the provision prohibits any and all fees calculated based on income.”
Davis and others contend that the act, which applies only to employers with 10 or more workers, will act as a disincentive to grow. Chronos has eight employees.
The fee, which is expected to raise about $1.3 billion a year, would be used to pay qualifying employees a portion of their wages for up to 12 weeks when they need to take time off from work for family emergencies or medical needs.
For the first two years that the premium goes into effect, which begins January 2023, 0.9% of employee wages are to be diverted into it, with their employers paying a match.
After that, the premium can increase to as much as 1.2% of employee wages.
Employees can qualify for paid leave through the program much like they do for unemployment insurance, and can receive anywhere from 37% to 90% of their wages, depending on weekly income levels, but for no more than 12 weeks.