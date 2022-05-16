Bryce Harper may be an internationally recognized athlete, but has he ever hit a home run at Suplizio Field?
Yes, and that means that, after Saturday, local high school ballplayers Andrew Lee, Dylan Noah and Brett Woytek share something in common with the Philadelphia Phillies superstar.
The Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Central high school baseball teams played their first games of the season Saturday at Suplizio Field.
The games offered a chance for the teens to shine on the same field where many of them watched future big league stars make history in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
“The first time I played here was so great; this is such an amazing place to play. I remember being amazed by how awesome this place is,” Woytek said, smiling. “I love playing here because of the atmosphere. Look at the stands, it’s like playing a college game. You feel like a college ballplayer here.”
The grass at Suplizio was in pristine condition, only fit to be trampled on by ballplayers who understand the blessing of playing on a dang good field.
To celebrate the occasion, baseball patterns were mowed into the grass surrounding the pitcher’s mound and center field.
And instead of Interstate 70 beyond the outfield wall like at Canyon View Park or a neighborhood like Central’s field, the games were backdropped by a picturesque view of Grand Mesa.
Playing at Suplizio has more benefits than just aesthetics.
Suplizio’s outfield is much smaller than at Canyon View. Center reaches 400 feet, the right field foul line is 330 feet from home plate and left field is just 302 feet.
“At Canyon View, we’re just thinking line drives because anything in the air is probably going to be caught,” Noah said. “But here, we can cut it loose.”
Lee and Noah did just that. Lee hit a home run to center field in the top of the fourth inning of Fruita’s game against Grand Junction to take a 6-0 lead. Noah’s shot was a bit shorter and cleared the right field wall in the top of the sixth.
Woytek wanted in on the fun. While left field is the shortest, the wall is higher.
But he ripped a pitch that sailed over the added obstacle in the home half of the sixth inning. That highlighted a mini-rally the Tigers made late in the game, but they could not complete it. Fruita won 11-6.
The hit earned the admiration of his opponents.
“I’ll give it to Drew Woytek on the other team; he let it rip to left field,” Lee said. “At Canyon View, that’s just a fly out.”
Central played the first game of the day and lost to Durango 13-1.
Lewis Coonts, a sophomore who hits first in the lineup, was roaming the Suplizio outfield for the sixth or seventh time in his life, but the first time this season.
For him, it never gets old.
“I love how nice and clean it is. Last year, I played left field here and it was nice, it was so easy to see the ball come off the bat,” said Coonts, who now plays right field. “And it’s an awesome feeling to know people are here to support us. This is something I will always remember.”
Normally, Suplizio Field is the home field for many games for Central, Fruita Monument, Grand Junction and Palisade, which has a game there this week.
But with the construction of the new stands at Suplizio, games were not allowed at the stadium; instead, high school teams played at Canyon View Park or at their home fields at the high schools.
Suplizio Field was officially reopened on May 7.