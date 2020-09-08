Colorado woke up Tuesday to football weather.
A chill in the air, rain — and snow in some areas of the state.
Word of high school football returning to fall competition started to spread on social media Monday evening when Colorado High School Activities Association Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green posted on Twitter that she was open to revisiting the possibility of a fall season.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday afternoon that, after speaking with Blanford-Green, he was willing to work with CHSAA to allow the sport to move back to its traditional season. The CHSAA Board of Governors met Tuesday night to discuss the latest development, with CHSAA expected to make an announcement Thursday regarding details for a fall season.
FALL OR SPRING OPTIONS
Polis left open the option of schools playing either in the fall or spring.
“I’ve talked several times with CHSAA in the last few days. We want to work with them. If their board moves forward and wants to propose a fall season for CHSAA football, we would be thrilled to work with them to make that happen for the districts that are ready to go. In my most recent conversations with CHSAA, I think there’s some opportunity to have a fall season for those that are ready.
“Clearly, returning to in-classroom instruction should be the priority. For districts that aren’t even back in the classroom and aren’t running their buses, they want to provide a football experience, but many of them won’t be ready until Season C in the spring.”
School District 51 students returned to the classroom last month and the move has been successful so far. The four D51 high schools could be in the “Season A” plan, with practices likely starting Sept. 21 and opening a seven-game season the first weekend of October.
However, the three larger schools in the district — Central, Fruita Monument and Grand Junction — are in three different conferences with schools all along the Front Range, many of which are not back in buildings, or are using hybrid teaching.
That had District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain wondering what could transpire if some conference members want to play in the fall but some opt for spring.
“We’ll be at the mercy of the conferences,” he said.
LOCAL COACHES READY
As expected, coaches had more questions than answers Tuesday before the Board of Governors met.
“Is every kid going to get tested? Are the coaches going to get tested?” Central High School coach Brandon Milholland said. “Are all the coaches required to wear masks, as well as the officials? Are they going to extend the sideline from the 20 to the 20 so we can social distance on the sideline? How many kids get to pad up?
“Are we going to see parents in the stands? My daughter’s a senior, it would be horrible if my wife and I aren’t able to see her games this year because of this, but is that something we’re ready to endure as well? Those are the questions I would ask, have they thought about all those things. We have these face shields, are we going to be putting those on every helmet and the kids wearing those?
“Some of the logistics, have they sorted that out? I don’t know.”
Polis granted Mesa County a variance Tuesday that allows for 50% occupancy but no more than 500 people at gatherings, although counties do have some leeway for different settings depending on venues. Stocker Stadium seats roughly 8,000.
Of the states bordering Colorado, only New Mexico is not playing football this fall, according to a list compiled by MaxPreps.com.
“You see all those teams surrounding the state of Colorado playing, it gets interesting,” Palisade coach Joe Ramunno said.
Milholland spent part of the Labor Day weekend watching what few college football games were on television.
“It’s bizarre to see nobody in the stands, but at least it’s football,” Milholland said. “At least we got to watch a little bit this weekend.”
Just as they have since March, the football coaches and players spent most of Tuesday waiting for word.
“This is so crazy,” Ramunno said. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It could be a great day, just getting it going again. We’ve been on and off and on and off; I don’t know what to think.”
He and Milholland are in the “tell us when and where” camp.
“The minute they give us the OK,” Ramunno said, “we’ll be full-tilt.”