Break out the football helmets.
In an emergency meeting Wednesday night, the Colorado High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to allow schools to choose to play football, field hockey and have sideline spirit squads this fall.
Ryan Casey, the director of digital media for CHSAA, released a statement on his personal Twitter account just before 10 p.m. about the decision. Details, including the start of practice, number of games, playoffs, spectators, etc., will be released when finalized.
“I want to thank my colleagues on the Board,” Troy Baker, board president and the athletic director at Buena Vista High School, said in a release Wednesday. “The CHSAA Board is charged to make the best decision for all kids in our state.
We are a diverse state and many of our schools are faced with unique challenges that can elevate the complexity in making a decision that supports all schools and students.
“We are in a pandemic. It’s not normal times. We’re all trying to find a way to navigate through it, with the hope of trying to find some normalcy in our lives. There isn’t a guide of how to do this.”
Schools can choose to play either in Season A, which will could start practice as early as next week, with games starting in early October, or in Season C, which begins in February.
Wednesday’s board decision came a few hours after Gov. Jared Polis’s office sent a release that the state would “conditionally approve” a request from CHSAA to make football, field hockey, cheer and dance available in Season A.
The state approved a variance that will allow rosters of 50 players in football. Cheer and dance teams can have 28 participants per roster. Field hockey teams will have rosters of 25.
Receiving the variance for larger roster sizes was necessary to play football this fall.
“If the CHSAA board decides to add these sports to their fall calendars, it will be up to local school districts, administrators and parents to choose what it right for their communities,” the release from Polis’ office read. “The state has approved these requests in order to empower all schools to make the choice that is right for them and their student athletes.”
School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain told the school board on Tuesday night that the four high schools here are leaning toward playing in Season
A. Denver Public Schools announced Wednesday it would opt for Season C.
In its letter to CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green, the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment said it was fast-tracking requests for outdoor events, but was not considering those for the indoor sports of volleyball and gymnastics. Boys soccer, the other fall team sport that was moved to Season C, was not mentioned.
Players will not have to wear face masks while they’re playing, but everyone on the sideline, including players, are required to wear face masks and maintain six feet of space. Cheer/dance participants must be at least 25 feet away from spectators and players.