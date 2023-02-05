This month is crucial for whether a Marillac- Health school-based clinic in the new Grand Junction High School will come to fruition.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia said that the D51 Board of Education will need to decide whether it wants to commit to the school-based health center (SBHC) by March 1. If the decision is made by then to move forward with the clinic, it wouldn’t add any expenses to the project’s $144.5 million budget and the clinic would open when the school does in the autumn of 2024.
“That is for construction purposes,” Garcia said. “We just need to have a drop-dead date so we can start doing additional work on the building that has to happen as it’s scheduled. There could be some saw cutting of concrete that might happen because they’ll end up pouring the floor in that space and if the board decides to move in that direction with finishing out that space as a health clinic, we would have to make some adjustments with plumbing and putting in electrical plumbing to get the room where it needs to be.”
The clinic has divided parents and community members, with proponents of the facility pointing toward improved health care access for some of the valley’s neediest children, while others raise questions of potential future costs and concerns that the district may be wading into issues of parental consent, contraception or transgender health care.
An SBHC at Grand Junction would be the second such clinic in District 51. Central’s SBHC — the Warrior Wellness Center — opened in 2020, also owned, operated and funded by MarillacHealth.
Marillac CEO talks about benefits
MarillacHealth CEO Kay Ramachandran said the Warrior Wellness Center operates “like any private doctor’s office” and that would also be the case for a Grand Junction High School clinic. Essentially, when a student needs health services beyond what a school nurse can provide, they can go to the MarrillacHealth clinic.
In the late 2010s, the Colorado Health Institute, a nonprofit entity that provides evidence-based data and information to inform policies across the state, identified Mesa County as lacking SBHCs and particularly identified Central and Grand Junction as ideal locations for them. Ramachandran said there are more than 2,000 SBHCs across the nation.
According to Ramachandran, there are two primary benefits of having those types of clinics in the school district.
“I would say that one of the most essential things in health care is access,” Ramachandran said. “Access is not just availability for an appointment; access is to be able to get to the place where the patient is and allow them ease of access to an appointment with a health care provider of their choice — someone they can connect with at the time they want it the day they want it. That’s a perfect system of access.I think a school-based health center being located on the premises and in the building of the school provides the No. 1 thing in health care: access.”
“The second benefit is that school-based health centers are typically located in schools where there are indications of hard-to-reach children,” she continued. “If you look at high-risk youth behaviors like smoking, obesity, lack of nutrition, STI testing, name anything that’s high-risk youth behavior, those are the schools in which school-based health centers are located. It reaches hard-to-reach children who otherwise could be marginalized.”
Parental consent
One of the most common concerns expressed by those against an SBHC being included in the new Grand Junction High School is how much say parents will have in the services their children receive.
Parental consent is required for minors in Colorado for most services. However, there are exceptions. Minors can access all reproductive services without parental consent, though services like abortion‚ which MarrillacHeath does not provide — do require parental notification. Minors 12 years and older can access mental health care services without parental consent.
However, for any other services provided by an SBHC, MarillacHealth must secure the consent of the student’s parents or guardians.
“People have it mixed up thinking you can access any service. No, you cannot access vaccines, we cannot decide to treat your child for some chronic disease without your knowledge,” Ramachandran said.
“A school-based health center’s mission is aligned with the mission of the school. They come together for the same aim because we do know that when the health of a child, health care and education come together, children are more likely to succeed in school. There’s lower dropout rates, higher graduation rates, higher performance. They do serve a purpose.”
Board preSIDENT expresses concernsD51 Board of Education President Andrea Haitz said neither she nor any other members of the board have solidified their stance on the clinic or know which direction they’re leaning, as they’re all in the process of gathering as much information as they can before they collectively decide.
Haitz said she’s heard from many parents concerned about an SBHC’s presence providing another obstacle in knowing the affairs of their kids. Haitz noted that she, Board Vice President Will Jones and Board Treasurer and Secretary Angela Lema campaigned on the promise of being transparent with parents.
A special meeting in January allowed Haitz and her fellow board members to hear about some community members’ hesitation with the concept of bringing an outside entity into the new Grand Junction High School.
“It was also not known to us that the clinic was set to be in Grand Junction High School, and people also expressed concerns — even a previous board member — that they didn’t realize there was a clinic slotted to go into the new Grand Junction High School,” Haitz said. “Those conversations all happened in 2017 and obviously a lot happened since that time. I wanted to make sure that we brought the community back into that conversation just because, post-pandemic, there’s a lot of concerns and I didn’t want our community to feel, however this goes, that anything was ever snuck in, so to speak. I wanted to be sure we were transparent with the community.”
Haitz has explained to many concerned parents that parental consent is needed for most health care services, with the caveats of reproductive services and, for minors older than 12, mental health services. However, some parents have asked Haitz about whether the clinic would offer services such as contraception and transgender care.
“Those are legitimate concerns; we’re seeing these things actually play out in clinics in California schools. I think that’s where parents are coming from with those concerns,” Haitz said.
“Those things are not necessarily the instances now. They’re just uncertain when those become situations we’d have to tackle down the road. Parents play the primary role in their kids’ moral and educational upbringing. I think cutting them out in any way, shape or form is not the role of the school district or the school board. We are to partner with them. That’s how kids get the best of what they need: when we all partner together and the school district doesn’t think it knows better than the parents. I can understand those concerns. I do keep an eye on what’s going on nationally because that’s what parents are watching. Even though those things might not be happening in Mesa County, I think the underlying concern I’m sensing and I’m hearing from parents is that they don’t want that to happen here.”
Haitz said that, based on the information she’s read about the SBHC proposal, services like transgender counseling or hormonal treatment will not be provided.
However, she said any potential changes to state health care laws must be considered when thinking about bringing MarillacHealth into the new high school. Haitz and her counterparts are keeping those potential changes in mind.
“I’m sure the people who donated the land back in the ’80s with the (Orchard Mesa) pool thought that that was a great idea, not knowing 10 or 15 years down the road the complications that it presented,” Haitz said. “I know the health clinic is different, but you’re getting into an agreement with an outside entity and my concern, especially since we’re still dealing with the pool, is what kind of long-term ramifications could this be presenting down the road? Those are considerations that need to be made.”
Haitz asked if any changes in state laws could leave the district vulnerable to unintended consequences in the future, such as legal liability. She said she hopes the board can identify a “happy medium” and has been talking with Mesa County commissioners about mental health services that could be provided in the event that the MarillacHealth SBHC at Grand Junction High School is rejected.
”I just want people to understand that even though I’m questioning the clinic doesn’t mean we’re not acknowledging that there’s care that kids need. I think it’s just a matter of us needing to be representation for our whole community, which is why I’m really trying to find some sort of happy medium with our conversation,” Haitz said.
Doctor, former board member, weighs in
”I think there’s some misconceptions around if we’re questioning it that we’re not for kids or we’re anti-kids or we’re anti-community. That’s certainly not it at all. Our role is to make sure that we’re trying to get a good temperature for the whole community, so that’s what we’re doing. I commend every board member. I think they’re all taking this on and looking at the information and really working through all of this. This is not something where anybody’s made up their mind over a week’s time. We continue to ask for information and dig down into all the elements of it.”
Amy Davis is a family medicine specialist and the medical director of the HIV Collaborative Clinic at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She also served on the D51 Board of Education from 2017 to 2021.
She said the school board’s thorough examination of the pros and cons of a MarillacHealth clinic in Grand Junction High School is proper protocol and an example of the board living up to its duties.
“It’s the school board’s responsibility to do the evaluation,” Davis said. “The board does have an obligation to look at, ‘Has (the Warrior Wellness Center) been effective? Have there been any problems? Have there been any bad outcomes? Has it been expensive?’ It’s not operated by the district but the question would be about unanticipated expenses.”
Davis said she has a pro-SBHC leaning from her time with the school board. When she was on the school board, she served on an interdisciplinary committee including entities from across the community to understand the needs for an SBHC. This committee, which included representatives from area hospitals, Mesa County Public Health and MarillacHealth, as well as family physicians and pediatricians, determined that a clinic at Central would be a benefit, paving the way for the Warrior Wellness Center.
She said that, at that time, the topic of an SBHC coming to the district wasn’t as much of a debate as it is this time around.
“We talked to the community,” Davis said. “Both Junction and Central were picked based on state data that looked at whether or not the clinics would benefit those particular communities, and they fit the demographic, so we did our due diligence by going to the community, having focus groups, and there was a general consensus that this was a good thing to do.”
Davis noted that, if the MarillacHealth clinic is approved for the new GJHS, parents will have the right to tell their children not to use the clinic. Without parental consent, students will not be able to use the clinic for most services.
“The bigger picture is: do kids who need health care get it? School-based health centers specifically can be a medical home for students who otherwise wouldn’t have access to care,” Davis said. “That’s where the biggest benefits are. Parents have a right to tell their kids not to use the health center or not to go to the doctor, but for certain issues, that kid can do what they want and they’re allowed to with current laws.”