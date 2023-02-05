This month is crucial for whether a Marillac- Health school-based clinic in the new Grand Junction High School will come to fruition.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 Chief Operations Officer Clint Garcia said that the D51 Board of Education will need to decide whether it wants to commit to the school-based health center (SBHC) by March 1. If the decision is made by then to move forward with the clinic, it wouldn’t add any expenses to the project’s $144.5 million budget and the clinic would open when the school does in the autumn of 2024.

