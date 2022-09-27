Lauren Smith performs a trumpet solo with the Fruita Monument Wildcat Marching Band during last week’s Colorado West Marching Band Invitational at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. Fruita Monument placed first in the 5A classification. Go to gjsentinel.com to see a photo gallery of the event.
The 45th annual Colorado West Invitational Marching Band Festival took place this past Saturday at Stocker Stadium, with 14 high school bands from across Colorado competing in a field show competition.
Five classes encompassed 13 schools, with Rifle providing an exhibition performance and the Colorado Mesa University Maverick Stampede Marching Band providing a guest performance while the judge tabulated the final scores.
The Colorado West Invitational Marching Band Festival serves as preparation for the Colorado Bandmasters Association state qualifying event scheduled Oct. 20 at Stocker Stadium.
In Class 5A, Fruita Monument took first place and Chatfield took second.
For the first time in 16 years, Central finished in first place in the event in Class 4A. Dakota Ridge took second place, Montrose took third, Grand Junction took fourth and Durango took fifth.
“It really says a lot about the students and their work ethic this year,” said Hans Snell, band director for Central High.
“They just continue to push and push and push and work harder and harder and harder. They’re striving for excellence, and we’re holding them to some high standards. A lot of them are rising to the occasion. We have a lot of freshmen in the band this year, so it’s kind of a young band and it shows that they’re really stepping up, which is really exciting for the future of the program.”
Palisade was the only participating band in Class 3A.
Delta finished above Montezuma-Cortez in Class 2A. In Class 1A, Olathe took first, Gunnison took second and Grand Valley took third.