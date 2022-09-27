Marching Band

Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel

Lauren Smith performs a trumpet solo with the Fruita Monument Wildcat Marching Band during last week’s Colorado West Marching Band Invitational at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction. Fruita Monument placed first in the 5A classification. Go to gjsentinel.com to see a photo gallery of the event.

 Barton Glasser

The 45th annual Colorado West Invitational Marching Band Festival took place this past Saturday at Stocker Stadium, with 14 high school bands from across Colorado competing in a field show competition.

Five classes encompassed 13 schools, with Rifle providing an exhibition performance and the Colorado Mesa University Maverick Stampede Marching Band providing a guest performance while the judge tabulated the final scores.