The National Speech and Debate Association qualifying tournament for Nationals was held at CMU on March 11. After 15 hours of competition, Central High School senior Erin Casey qualified for the fourth year to Nationals and was voted the Western Slope District Student of the Year. Central High School coach Caleb Ferganchick was voted the District Coach of the Year.
Central High School seniors Jenna Sackter and Erin Casey ready to head into competition at the National Individual Events Tournament of Champions in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Submitted photo
Submitted photo
While local sports often occupy the limelight, speech and debate can be a spirited form of competition, too.
Erin Casey and Jenna Sackter, both seniors at Central High School, have been involved in the world of debate since their freshmen years — and both have excelled.
“It can be pretty intense,” Sackter said. “So much preparation goes into it behind the scenes, and the days where we actually debate are very long, so we’re usually pretty exhausted once we finish.”
Casey and Sackter both qualified for nationals in March 2023 — but neither are strangers to this level of success in speech and debate. Casey has qualified for nationals all four years of high school, and Sackter qualified two years.
Getting to nationals is no easy task. The pair competed in an 18-hour qualifying event where competitors duke it out — verbally and ideologically — until only two qualifiers are left standing. Points are accumulated based on wins and losses throughout the tournament.
Nationals aside, speech and debate competitions tend to be long and arduous in general; days often get started around 7:30 a.m. and usually don’t wrap up until 10 p.m.
A competitor’s personal opinion holds almost no weight in speech and debate, because one must argue both sides — for and against — during a competition.
“Since we debate both sides, our own opinions don’t matter so much,” Casey said. “It’s easy to get tunnel vision and for people to be susceptible to confirmation bias, but speech and debate is kind of an antidote to that. It forces a person to see another side and another perspective.”
Some of the girls’ favorite topics to debate have been predictive policing and the notion of racial bias in artificial intelligence. Other topics include justice for migrants, whether Supreme Court Justices ought to have term limits and universal childcare.
“Another cool part of debate, for me, are the relationships you build,” Casey said. “My mom and dad met while in speech and debate, so that’s really cool. A lot of friendships outside of your own bubble are created.”
Beside qualifying for nationals several times, both girls have reeled in a slew of awards and accolades. Sackter was named 2020 Alpine Bank Student of the Year, and Casey, who also holds many prestigious awards herself, was named 2023 National Speech and Debate Association Western Colorado District Student of the Year. Over four years of debate, the pair has seen some strange times, like the pandemic.
“Speech and debate was strange during the pandemic, because we were competing in a communication-based sport over Zoom,” Sackter said. “That was definitely the weirdest time, and interest in speech and debate definitely seemed to weaken.”
Although the two high school seniors have graduated, neither plan to stop competing in speech and debate anytime soon.
Casey is headed to Western Washington University in the fall with the hope of studying law, and particularly law with regards to employment. She said she hopes to use her debating skills to advocate on behalf of employees who have been exploited and taken advantage of by their employers, especially large corporations. She will also join the university’s speech and debate team.
Sackter is headed to the Front Range in the fall where she will attend the University of Denver. She plans to double major in socio-legal studies and English, while minoring in biology. Sackter will also join DU’s speech and debate team.
“It’s hard to convey just how important speech and debate is,” Casey said. “Even if I wasn’t competing in college, I know that this is a skill that doesn’t ever really expire. Being able to articulate a point and engage in discourse is so important.”