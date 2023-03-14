High school student works to upgrade mascot

A junior at Fruita Monument High School has made it his mission to upgrade his school’s mascot.
Spencer Robbiano said that he took notice of the sorry state of Fruita’s mascot, Waldo the Wildcat, early on in his high school career.
“When I went to orientation I saw (Fruita’s) mascot and it looked tired and bad,” Robbiano said. “The mascot is old and in bad shape, and it doesn’t show well at events. The color is a dull gray, and it hardly shows up in pictures. This costume definitely doesn’t represent Fruita Monument High School well. A new mascot could represent our athletic excellence, our academic performance and the overall image of our school.”
The junior has since put forth considerable effort to upgrade his high school’s mascot costume, including a GoFundMe page to raise sufficient funds, designed a model for the new costume and even wrote an editorial in the high school paper.
“I’ve opened a GoFundMe page, and I asked my friend Camden to be on the committee,” Robbiano said. “The hardest part of the whole thing has been working with the mascot company to get the mascot to look the way I want, and to get quality artwork for it.”
So far Robbiano has raised a little upwards of $1,500, though according to his editorial in the Fruita Monument High School newspaper, The Catalyst, a 50% deposit, roughly $2,500, is needed to place the official order for the costume.
“We have sold FMHS pom poms at the FMHS Side by Side and FMHS School Store. My friend Camden and I are currently manning a table with the sophomore, junior and senior donation bins in the commons area during lunch time for the project,” Robbiano wrote.
Robbiano has also found support for his efforts through principal Todd McClaskey and cheer coach Cynnamon Stengel.
“There are two facts about what his teacher is calling Spencer’s legacy project that are pretty neat,” Doyle said. “One, Spencer is an ambitious teenager and is limited in many respects by his special needs. Second, he was inspired by his middle school (on the Front Range) that had gotten a brand new professional mascot right before we left to come back to Grand Junction.”
The mascot costume, should Robbiano raise the funds, will be a custom-made, professional mascot costume equipped with proper head support, a cooling fan, high quality fur-fabric and sculpting, according to the editorial in The Catalyst. Robbiano has been working with Lucie Whitehead of Sugar’s Mascot Costumes.
“I’m a little scared that we won’t raise as many funds and we may have to cut costs,” Robbiano said. “Custom mascots are very expensive.”