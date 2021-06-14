The Pack Creek Fire burning in Utah was at 5,424 acres as of Sunday morning.
The Great Basin Type 2 Incident Management Team 4 is in charge of battling the blaze that is located southeast of Moab, Utah. The management team is releasing information on the fire once a day, in the morning.
Fire behavior in the La Sal Mountains above Pack Creek was moderate, but the fire was still active as it moved through live, but dry pinyon/juniper fuels, a news release from the incident team said.
Firefighters have made containment progress along the lower perimeter of the fire in residential areas, and evacuations that were in place in the community have been relaxed. Residents in the lower Pack Creek Ranches area have been allowed back in their homes; however, the remaining homes past the U.S. Forest Service boundary remain evacuated.
The excessive heat warning forecast, expected to be more than 100 degrees today in Moab, could cause rapid fire spread.
The steep, rocky terrain where the fire is burning presents special challenges to crews working for containment. The fire is now at 6% containment, but that number is expected to rise with the arrival of more than 100 personnel in the next few days.
Currently, 257 personnel are fighting the fire, according to the news release. Eighteen engines and five helicopters also are battling the blaze.
The fire started on June 9, and the cause is reportedly an abandoned campsite fire.