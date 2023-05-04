A warning system for River Park at Las Colonias users has been activated for the first time ever because of high water levels.
The system uses a series of flags to indicate river park safety. A red flag denotes the water level is higher than 9,000 cubic feet per second, and therefore people with inner-tubes of other equipment not suitable for witewater should not use the river park.
A yellow flag means people with inner-tubes can use the river park, but should exercise caution.
The river park includes a long channel with two standing wave features. It was opened in May 2020.
Although the system was designed when the river park was built, it has never been used because the water level was never high enough, according to Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou.
“We really didn’t need to get it into place, into practice,” Sherbenou said. “This year we absolutely do.”
Right now, a red flag is up. According to the U.S. Geologic Survey, at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday the Colorado River in Palisade was discharging at 10,500 cubit foot per second — the highest on record for that time. The previous high was 8,800 cfs in 1998. The median cfs for that location on May 3 is 2,420 cfs, and last year the number was 1,950 cfs.
The water level has risen sharply in the last few days. According to the USGS, on April 27 the river was discharging at just above 2,300 cfs.
Life jackets are strongly recommended for all River Park users. Sherbenou said because the River Park attracts a wide variety of people to use the river, those people also have a wide variety of familiarity and skill navigating the river.
“It’s not like Lincoln Park Pool,” Sherbenou said. “There’s no lifeguard on duty and and every guardian who brings a child to the park is responsible for that child.”