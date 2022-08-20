Angie Paccione, right, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, visited Grand Junction on Friday for a tour of the facilities at Western Colorado Community College. “We want education to lead to a sustainable career,” Paccione said.
Christopher Tomlinson
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel
When Colorado Higher Education Department Executive Director Angie Paccione toured Western Colorado Community College on Friday, one of the big topics at hand was how to expand the college’s programs and offerings.
During the tour, it was revealed to Paccione that some programs at WCCC, such as the mechatronics program, are operating near or at capacity, and those programs could be expanded with funding.
“One of the key things is they’re at capacity, and when you’re at capacity that means you can’t serve any more students,” Paccione said. “If we’re at capacity that means students have to wait.”
Colorado Mesa University Vice President of Community College Affairs Brigitte Sundermann said some programs need expanding, but the college is managing for now.
Some of the programs that are at capacity include line worker, aviation, welding, vet tech and others, Sundermann said.
The program used Fruita Monument High School’s welding shop in the evenings expanded last year after a surplus of people signed up for the welding program, Sundermann said.
WCCC doesn’t use wait lists, Sundermann said.
Paccione said that regardless of how many years students go to school after high school, they should end up with some kind of credit to be able to compete in the job market, and community colleges that offer trade education like WCCC are a big part of that.
“We want education to lead to a sustainable career,” Paccione said.
Sundermann said students should have a skill they’ve developed for the workforce.
That’s made more difficult if programs or schools are at capacity, Paccione said.
WCCC is overseen by CMU, which is a partnership that helps WCCC a lot, Sundermann said, but also has prevented it from getting some funding opportunities that are available to trade schools.
“We want to make sure all of our institutions have the capacity to offer new programs,” Paccione said.
Paccione said the state is pursuing a variety of options for funding workforce development programs, and ways to entice people into professions where people are needed such as certified nurses assistants and early childhood education professionals.
“We want to do something new, innovative, creative that gives those students that workforce development,” she said.
Paccione was joined on the tour by her Chief of Staff Ben Boggs, and higher education Chief Educational Equity Officer Roberto Montoya.
The tour included a look around the machine shop, looks inside the culinary kitchens and other classrooms for WCCC programs.
She also spoke to incoming freshmen WCCC students about the importance of higher education.