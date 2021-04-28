It may seem like a no-brainer, but Colorado counties that have higher rates of residents getting the vaccine for the coronavirus have the lowest rates of new infections, state health experts say.
In Jefferson and Boulder counties, for example, about 65% of all residents have had at least their first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Because of that, those counties are seeing fewer than 51 new infections per seven days per 100,000 residents.
In Pueblo and El Paso counties, however, vaccination rates are at about 40% of residents, and seven-day infection rates are closer to 300.
“Overall, what we’re really seeing here is our first clear sign, our first promising indication that we’re seeing community-level protection from vaccinations,” said Rachel Herlihy, Colorado’s chief epidemiologist. “So we’re seeing our communities protected through levels of vaccination that are higher, we’re seeing that impact on case rates occurring from county to county.”
Herlihy’s analysis only looked at the state’s 10 largest counties, which did not include Mesa County.
Data put out by the Mesa County Health Department indicate the county’s vaccine distribution pace has slowed while infections have crept up.
The one-week percent positivity has recently climbed back over 3%.
To date, 46,351 first doses have been administered to people in the county, which has a population of about 154,000.
Last week, Mesa County Public Health said about 33% of eligible residents 16 and up had received a vaccine.
All this is why Gov. Jared Polis is, once again, urging people to get the vaccine.
He said he doesn’t believe those who haven’t yet it because they oppose vaccines in general, but more likely because they haven’t yet gotten around to getting it.
“We know there is vaccine resistance,” Polis said. “That might be 10, 12, 15 percent of the population. What we have left is the 30, 35 percent of the population that isn’t resistant, they say they’re going to get it, and they haven’t gotten it.”
He said that’s most likely because some may believe getting appointments is too difficult, don’t have a way to get to a vaccination site or it just hasn’t been convenient enough.
Polis said people don’t even need to bother getting an appointment at any of the vaccination sites anymore. Just show up, he said.
To help make that easier, the state has a number of vaccination buses that are traveling the state primarily to remote areas, but also to larger cities such as Grand Junction.
One is expected here on May 5, in Palisade on May 7 and in Fruita on May 8. To check where and when, go to www.mobilevax.us/clinics.
“We’re making it easy,” Polis said. “Get vaccinated, get protected, return to the life style in this state that we all love.”