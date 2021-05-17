Any sound at the Mesa County Fairgrounds is usually drowned out by the nearby traffic on U.S. Highway 6&50. But on Saturday and Sunday, nothing could overpower the cacophony of bagpipes, rock music and cheering.
The Grand Valley Highland Games returned this past weekend after a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The daylong events offered guests a chance to immerse themselves in and celebrate Scottish heritage.
Sharon Taylor, who was born and raised in Scotland, and her husband Sean own Taylor’s Croft, a Scottish-themed store at 2478 Patterson Road, Unit 25. They were also sponsors of this year’s event and were involved in the 2019 celebration.
“It’s phenomenal to see this. We’re trying to bring some Scottish heritage and culture to the valley,” said Sharon Taylor. “Our favorite thing is their mindset. We love to see them smiling, happy. I want to make this authentic and for people to find out their heritage. If we didn’t put this on, what would they have?”
Visitors walking into the fairgrounds were greeted by rows of vendors.
There were booths of Scotland’s most famous and proud clans looking to embrace each other’s culture. Hundreds, sometimes thousands of years ago, the clans staked claim to various areas of the country.
Among the tents over the weekend honoring that heritage was one for Clan Donald.
In the year 1100, Clan Donald was the largest clan in all of Scotland — both by population and land claimed. Now in 2021, the clan is much more spread out. But U.S. members gather every few years to celebrate. Their next meeting is this year in Denver.
As visitors wandered into the tent, Tom Szlachta and his wife, Judy, would see them and let them know of Clan Donald’s happenings.
“I’m third-generation Polish, but my wife is Clan Donald. They welcomed me with open arms,” Tom said. “We just got here yesterday from Denver. We’ll drive around to these all around the state. But we couldn’t do that last year, and it was sad. You only see some people here and you help each other and learn about each other’s clans.”
After the Szlachtas would fill you in on the happenings and show some books about Clan Donald, they’d pass you off to Alex Gury, Rocky Mountain Regional Commissioner for Clan Donald.
From its beginnings in Northern Ireland to how it fell when it refused to acknowledge the English crown, Gury knows all about Clan Donald.
“This is a new, up-and-coming festival and it’s fantastic,” Gury said. “It’s merging the future with the past and people can learn about where they come from.”
The Szlachtas agreed with Gury.
“We’ve had two couples come in saying they recently discovered they’re of Clan Donald and we got to introduce them to their family history,” Judy said.
“Everyone wants to know where they come from and where they’re going, and it’s so great to be a part of that,” Tom said.