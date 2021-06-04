Highline Lake State Park will host two outdoor recreation events over the next two weekends.
On Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the park will hold the inaugural Kids Adventure Race.
The following Friday and Saturday, the state park will host triathlon races. Participants will check in on Friday with races taking place on Saturday, June 12. There will be some closures and impacts to park operations on both days.
The Kids Adventure Race is open to children ages 6-14 and 15-17. This is a first-time event for the park. The event includes a variety of races and activities. Races will have obstacles and different lengths. Teams include boys, girls and coed. Races will be in waves at 9 a.m, 10:30 a.m. and noon.
There will be no camping available for the general public Saturday since all campsites have been reserved for the race.
The east side of Highline Lake will also be closed to the public and park visitors will not be able to access the swim beach or the picnic areas on the east side on Saturday. This closure is to keep the kids who are racing safe, a CPW news release said.
The east side of the park will reopen Sunday to all activities.
More information on the Kids Adventure Race is available at: https://www.kidsadventuregames.com/fruita.
The triathlon races on June 11-12 will have three race lengths — sprint (750-meter swim, 12.4-mile bike ride and 3.1-mile run), Olympic (1,500-meter swim, 24.8-mile bike ride and 6.2-mile run) and half (1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike and a 13.1-mile run).
The swimming portion will be held in Highline Lake and the bike ride and run portions will be held around the park and on county roads near the park.
“This is a great place to hold a triathlon,” Highline Lake State Park Manager Alan Martinez said. “Participants will have a beautiful backdrop for their run and bike race and the lake provides a great venue for the swimming portion. The event will introduce visitors from all over the United States to the extraordinary hospitality and outstanding assets of the park and the nearby communities of Loma, Fruita and Grand Junction.”
On June 11, the west boat ramp will be closed to all boaters as the event coordinators set up the start/finish transition area. All boaters will need to launch on the east boat ramp.
On June 12, the west entrance will be closed to all public access because of the number of racers on the roadway. All boating access will be made from the east boat ramp. In addition, the lake will be closed until approximately 11 a.m. or until all swimmers are out of the water.
Park staff is anticipating congestion and a possible closure on the east side once the park hits parking capacity. The park will reopen to all normal activities on Sunday, June 13.
This is the first triathlon at Highline Lake State Park since 2018.
For more information about Highline State Park, please visit www.cpw.state.co.us/placestogo/Parks/highlinelake or call (970) 858-7208