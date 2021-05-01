As the Colorado cold gives way to desert balminess on the Western Slope, Highline Lake State Park is preparing for the inevitable surge in boats.
The park has seen a steady climb in visitors in recent years, including a 2020 boom of people who wanted to get out of the house during quarantines and lockdowns. While the numbers are good for the park, they aren’t without their inherent challenges.
Each year, the park spends approximately $82,000 on staffing and methods for mussel inspections. Invasive mussels, if untreated in public parks, can damage water storage, delivery systems and boats. These mussels often attach themselves to boats that carry them into other bodies of water.
For Highline Lake, nearby Lake Powell has been the prime source of potential mussel infestations that were only snuffed out by boat inspections.
“We’ve steadily seen a major increase in the number of boats that are showing up with mussels on them,” said Alan Martinez, the park’s manager. “Last year, we had the second-highest rate in the state of Colorado (for lakes of its size). We intercepted about 18 boats last year that had mussels on them, and all of them were out of Lake Powell. It’s a huge concern.”
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced in March that all of the state’s lakes and reservoirs are free of evidence of mussels, thanks to its Aquatic Nuisance Species prevention program.
However, parks must remain vigilant to ensure that mussels can’t populate the state’s lakes. Highline Lake will have five staff members inspecting boats on weekends and two to three staff members inspecting boats on weekdays. Those numbers are expected to be maintained during the park’s peak visitation months of June and July.
The park recently completed a training course for its staff members, instilling in each the knowledge of how to check boats for mussels.
“We’re very well staffed for weekends. Weekdays are still pretty tight,” Martinez said. “We can still get those done on weekdays. It’s just a little more of a challenge.”
Thankfully for the park, as mussel infestations of boats have increased, so too has boater awareness of the threat the mussels present. Highline Lake’s efforts in educating visitors, as well as recent reporting by The Daily Sentinel on the issue, have brought the invasive aquatic species to the attention of those hoping to float on the Grand Valley’s waters.
“A lot of our boaters are now to the point where, when they go to Lake Powell, they come back knowing they have to be inspected, be decontaminated, and they’re trying to get those to us when we aren’t overrun with boats and they can pretty much walk staff through the whole decon piece,” Martinez said. “It’s through the education process that a lot of our boaters have become very, very informed of what needs to happen, and they’re able to keep their boats clean, drained and dried. The education process over the years has been real beneficial to us.”