Many people enjoy Highline Lake State Park for summer fun.
But this season, some of those fun seekers are heading to the state park on Wednesdays. That’s because Colorado Parks and Wildlife last year approved Wakeless Wednesdays.
“During Wakeless Wednesdays, motorized boats will not be allowed to travel at speeds that create wakes in order to promote other types of water recreation at the park, such as sailing, paddleboarding and kayaking,” a press release stated. “Powerboat usage won’t be restricted, but speeds will be.”
Grand Junction resident Marc Melnick enjoys Wakeless Wednesdays on his boat, powered by a 6-horsepower Yamaha engine.
“It’s cool and it’s a good opportunity to do some fishing without being blown around,” Melnick said. “We came out here because it’s wakeless Wednesday, and it’s good to fish with a kid.”
Rimrock Adventures employee Emily Portice has noticed more people at the park on Wednesdays compared to last summer.
“I think for people who are just beginning or just starting out, it’s a great safe place,” she said. “There’s more families out here on Wednesdays for sure. We’ve had some people (on other days) come out, and the jet skis knocked us over. There are so many wakes that if it catches you the wrong way, you just flip over your paddleboard.”
Grand Junction residents Mary Sommer and Naomi Smith specifically come to the park on Wakeless Wednesdays.
“I think it’s fabulous,” Sommer said. “What I love about it is you have families and older people. Everybody’s either on a paddleboard, kayak or floatie. It’s just a little more comfortable if you’re a beginner and just nice to have just one day to have calm (waves). I like to go as fast as anyone on a boat, but when you’re on a paddleboard or kayak, it’s much more pleasant to not be splashed or rocked by a wake.”
Smith added: “It’s fun for all ages. There’s a time and place for all the motorboats and those kinds of recreational things. This is more laid-back and safer. It’s a different vibe.”
Grand Junction resident Rachel Marshall and her friend Ashley Winslow from St. Louis came to the park unaware it was Wakeless Wednesday.
“I like the boats because it creates waves, and I like to wave at the boats,” Marshall said.
Winslow added, “Kids like to play in the waves, but it’s also peaceful with no sounds. I like it both ways.”
The best friends who were enjoying time on the beach however felt there were positive aspects to Wakeless Wednesdays, mentioning it would be nice to paddleboard and not have to worry about boat interference. They added that it would be a safe day for kids who are anxious, have autism or other disabilities.
Christopher Howard, Robin Stevenson and Bladen Stevenson enjoyed the lake Wednesday, Howard said,
“This is actually my first time here. I like the fact that it’s pretty calm today. Everybody seems to be having a good time and chilling.”
Rachel Gonzales, Colorado Parks and Wildlife public information officer, said, “At Highline Lake State Park, we are always striving to provide a world-class recreation experience for our visitors. After hearing feedback from the public, specifically our angling and sports community, Wakeless Wednesdays was created. The goal was to create a balance between high-speed motorized users, anglers and the rising popularity of sailboating, canoeing, kayaking and paddleboarding.”
Gonzales added: “We believe it has been successful ... it’s important to know that all boaters are still welcome on the lake during Wakeless Wednesdays, as long as they keep to a wakeless speed of 5 mph or less. We also encourage anyone looking to try a new water sport to take advantage of Wakeless Wednesdays to give something a new try.”
There have been some with higher-speed boats who were surprised and not happy with the change.
“I enjoy coming out in the middle of the week because there are less boats,” said Todd Johnson of Mesa County.” I kind of forgot about it, so when I showed up, they turned me away with my boat.”