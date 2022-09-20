The discovery at Highline Lake of a single aquatic creature known to grow no more than 2 inches in length means motorized and other trailered boats will be subject to inspections and decontamination when departing that reservoir for three years.
It will be longer than that if more of its kind are found there.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff found an adult zebra mussel at the popular Grand Valley boating destination on Wednesday during routine invasive-species sampling, and said Friday that two of its experts independently confirmed the identification of the mussel, including through genetic confirmation.
“We are certainly very, very worried about this whole situation. Nothing like this has ever happened in Colorado,” Robert Walters, Parks and Wildlife’s invasive species program manager, said Monday.
This is the first-ever discovery of an adult zebra or quagga mussel in Colorado. Both are native to Europe and pose concern because they quickly reproduce and spread to new waters, clogging pipes and other infrastructure with their shells and posing ecological impacts as they filter out and eat plankton, threatening the aquatic food chain and fisheries.
Colorado has had intensive protocols in place in an attempt to keep the two species out of the state.
On occasion larval-stage mussel “veligers” have been found in some state reservoirs or lakes, but fortunately in all those cases, the mussels never established themselves in those water bodies, all of which are now considered negative for them.
Under the precautionary protocols followed in Colorado whenever there is a single confirmed instance of either mussel being present at any age in a water body, however, boats leaving Highline will now be subject for three years to mandatory inspection, and if necessary decontamination, to prevent the mussel from spreading elsewhere. If three years pass without further detections, the measures can be dropped.
“It’s going to impact our boaters for the next three years at a minimum,” said Alan Martinez, manager of Highline Lake State Park.
Already, motorized and other trailered boats have been inspected before allowed in Highline. But previously inspections were optional for owners of such boats when pulling them from the lake.
“We’ve doubled our workload for the next three years,” said Martinez, who worries about that challenge when the park already has struggled to hire enough seasonal inspection and decontamination staff.
According to Parks and Wildlife, those who intend to return will be issued a green seal and blue receipt indicating the vessel was last used on a body of water with a known aquatic nuisance species.
If the boater intends to launch the boat in a different water body, their boat must be decontaminated.
Parks and Wildlife warns boaters to expect decreased ramp hours and longer exit wait times for the rest of the month, before the annual closure to surface-water activities Oct. 1.
Martinez said that on Sunday evening the lake was closed an hour earlier than normal, and some boats that came off the lake right at the closing had to wait for inspections/decontamination, whereas in the past they could have opted out of that procedure.
What will now be the new lake-exit procedure for at least the next three years could potentially last for five years, or indefinitely, depending on what Parks and Wildlife staff find in their additional sampling for zebra mussels in the lake. Walters said the single discovery means Highline is considered suspect for the species, but any additional detections would mean it is positive for zebra mussels, and the inspection/decontamination protocol would last until five years have passed without any additional detections.
If different ages of the species are being found and it is determined to be reproducing, Highline would be considered to be infested with zebra mussels. The protocol still could be dropped if five years pass without detections, but Walters said that isn’t very likely.
He said a single zebra mussel can produce up to a million baby mussels in a single year, “so they just reproduce exponentially.”
Walters said than in the case of an open-water system, the options for trying to eradicate zebra mussels are limited. No chemical treatment is a viable option, and draining and drying a reservoir is an extreme but potential approach but even that wouldn’t guarantee eradication, he said.
While Parks and Wildlife drained Mack Mesa Reservoir at Highline Lake State Park last year to get rid of northern pike, a voracious predator fish, Martinez said Mack Mesa is “a small body, easy to drain.”
He added that draining Highline would mean losing a warm-water fishery that took Parks and Wildlife 40 or 50 years to build.
For now, Walters said the agency is trying to make sure it has all the information available on the status of zebra mussels at Highline. He said that the agency should have a much more complete picture within a few weeks.
Martinez said whether there are other zebra mussels at Highline is just an unknown for now.
“I personally don’t believe there’s more. Maybe it’s just me being hopeful but I’m hoping that it’s the only one we find and we don’t find anything else in the lake,” he said.
One mystery is how the zebra mussel ended up at the reservoir.
Martinez said the closest zebra mussels are in Kansas, Texas and South Dakota.
“That’s where everyone is scratching their head right now. We have no idea where this thing could have come from,” he said.