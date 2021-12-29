Three Western Slope state parks will hold Colorado Parks and Wildlife First Day Hikes.
Highline Lake State Park, Sweitzer Lake State Park and Ridgway State Park will all have hikes on Jan. 1.
All First Day Hikes are free to attend but a valid parks pass is required to enter the park.
The hike begins at the visitor center and proceeds along the 3-mile Highline Lake Trail, stopping at seven stations along the trail to learn about a special historic milestones. Then check out our eighth station inside the visitor center where tea and hot chocolate will be available.
Prizes will be awarded for the first 50 visitors who complete the hike. All hikers who fill their passport with all eight stamps will be entered into a grand prize drawing for an Annual Parks Pass, courtesy of the Friends of Highline Lake State Park. Passports for the First Day Hike can be picked up at the visitor center, which will open at 8 a.m. Visitors must use the park-provided passport cards to be eligible for the grand prize drawing.
The Highline hike will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and set up to hike at your own pace and as your schedule allows.
Grand prize drawing will be announced on Monday, Jan. 3.
At Sweitzer Lake State Park outside Delta, hikers can enjoy a self-guided tour around the lake anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
At Ridgway State Park, visitors should see at the visitor center for all activities.
A guided 1-mile hike on Forest Discovery Trail will begin at 10 a.m. A second guided hike will be a 3-mile hike on Wapiti and Twin Fawn at 2 p.m.
A marshmallow roast will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Self-guided hike brochures for Oak Leaf Nature Trail, Dallas Creek Nature Trail and Forest Discovery Trail are available at the visitor center.
Visitors are recommended to bring snacks, water, extra clothing, and hiking shoes with good traction. If trails are icy or snowy, consider bringing trekking poles, snowshoes or shoe spikes.
CPW requires state park visitors to follow COVID-19 community health guidelines and encourages people to practice Care for Colorado — Leave No Trace principles.
Recreate with your household only.
Spread out on trails and maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from others.
Wear a face mask indoors and outdoors when social distancing is difficult to maintain.
Wash your hands often and bring hand sanitizer.
Pack out all your trash.
Other First Day Hikes will be held at Barr Lake State Park (Adams County) Staunton State Park (near Conifer), Roxborough State Park (Douglas County) and Mueller State Park (Divide).