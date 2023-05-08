Highway 133 damage

Photo courtesy of Paulie Anderson

An aerial view of Highway 133 shows the area that was washed out, which damaged a culvert beyond repair, as well as a large sinkhole.

Residents of the small Western Colorado community of Somerset were cut off from much of the rest of the world this week after a torrent of snowmelt washed out State Highway 133, an important regional artery, just east of town. The only link to Paonia and other down-valley towns where Somerset folks shop and work is now impassible by car.

At the end of April, a roaring cascade of water tore down the Bear Creek arroyo, crumpling, then dragging the culvert under the highway onto the hillside below. Locals observed the ruined culvert and soon after, CDOT became aware of the situation Saturday, April 29, says Elise Thatcher, Communications Manager for CDOT Region 3. At that time, the roadway was still intact, but with the culvert gone, soil and gravel supporting the road created a “sinkhole” under the road. Thatcher says CDOT monitored the roadway until the washout occurred sometime in the early hours of Wednesday, May 3.

Tags