Residents of the small Western Colorado community of Somerset were cut off from much of the rest of the world this week after a torrent of snowmelt washed out State Highway 133, an important regional artery, just east of town. The only link to Paonia and other down-valley towns where Somerset folks shop and work is now impassible by car.
At the end of April, a roaring cascade of water tore down the Bear Creek arroyo, crumpling, then dragging the culvert under the highway onto the hillside below. Locals observed the ruined culvert and soon after, CDOT became aware of the situation Saturday, April 29, says Elise Thatcher, Communications Manager for CDOT Region 3. At that time, the roadway was still intact, but with the culvert gone, soil and gravel supporting the road created a “sinkhole” under the road. Thatcher says CDOT monitored the roadway until the washout occurred sometime in the early hours of Wednesday, May 3.
“I risked it last night at 6 p.m. (Tuesday, May 2) when there was still a road,” says Somerset resident Tanya Blacklight, “but this morning I woke and I’m trapped.” Blacklight filmed her risky drive, with water streaming over the roadway, and posted it on Facebook.
Bear Creek drains the Pilot Knob roadless area on the edge of Grand Mesa, at 9700 feet, it’s a favorite spot for sportsmen, hikers, and hunters. And usually doesn’t see huge snow accumulations, but this year was unusual, with as much as two times the median snowpack blanketing some parts of Western Colorado. When temperatures climbed in mid- to late-April, the snow began rapidly melting, swelling area streams and rivers.
With a heavy snowpack remaining at higher elevations, this sort of high-velocity runoff will be a feature of the spring melt. That is, unless cooler temperatures, like those seen in March and early April return. Unlikely though, as western Colorado’s long-range forecasts lean toward daily highs approaching the 80s and lows well above freezing. If anything, flood danger is increasing.
High-water mayhem didn’t completely halt commerce between Paonia and the region’s largest coal mine, however. locals report that CDOT and canal honchos worked out a shuttle service, using the Fire Mountain Canal Road to ferry coal miners to the West Elk Coal Mine, five miles north of the washout.
Thatcher says to stay tuned this afternoon when new information will be released.
For now, it’s time for locals to hunker down and travelers to plan other routes. “We expect an extended closure, with no estimated time of reopening. The repairs will need to be extensive,” says Thatcher. Meanwhile, CDOT is working with local authorities to allow Somerset folks access to their properties. “We want to make sure residents need to get where they need to go.”
Blacklight has other ideas, “If I had a raft, I could get to my job that way — and fast.”