All systems are go for a safety improvement project on south U.S. 550 that will add lanes and realign major intersections.

Work on the project, in part pushed by concerns Montrose County residents advanced in 2017, is set to begin as soon as Monday, Jan. 30. The Colorado Department of Transportation, with Elam Construction, is improving an 8.5-mile section of the highway from about Otter Road (mile point 126) to the Montrose-Ouray county line at mile point 117.5.

