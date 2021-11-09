In the wake of recent roadside tragedies, a number of agencies have teamed up to raise awareness during Crash Responder Safety Week.
AAA, along with the Colorado Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, the Colorado State Patrol, the National Highway Safety Administration, the Colorado State Committee on First Responder Safety and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, are working together for this safety week that runs through Sunday.
“Whether they’re tow truck drivers, law enforcement personnel, first responders, or road and utility crews, the folks who work at the roadside take on incredible risks to keep the rest of us safe,” said Cassie Tanner, deputy director of public affairs for AAA Colorado. “To protect them, drivers have a responsibility to slow down and move over to give these people room to work safely.”
Across the country, 46 emergency responders working on the roadway were struck and killed in 2020, including 17 law enforcement officers, 21 tow truck operators, one mobile mechanic, three Department of Transportation and safety service patrol operators, and four firefighters and EMS personnel.
This year has been even more deadly. As of Oct. 18, 51 first responders have been struck and killed.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, towing is one of the most dangerous lines of work in the country — with a death rate more than 15 times that of every other private industry combined.
But it’s not just tow providers and other emergency responders; regular motorists are also at risk. Since 2015, more than 1,600 people have been struck and killed outside of a disabled vehicle. As part of Crash Responder Safety Week, the program is to remind motorists of the “Slow Down, Move Over” law.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia have a Move Over law that requires drivers to change lanes and/or slow down when approaching stopped emergency vehicles.
In Colorado the law requirements are:
n A driver must move at least one lane away from a stationary emergency vehicle with its lights flashing.
n If they can’t, they must slow down to at least 25 mph on roadways with a speed limit below 45 mph.
n On roadways with speed limits 45 mph or more, motorists must slow down to 20 mph less than the speed limit.
Motorists that fail to slow down or move over have committed the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300.
As part of Colorado’s “Move Over for Cody Law,” passed in response to the 2016 death of Colorado State Trooper Cody Donahue, the penalty increases to a class 1 misdemeanor if the driver’s actions injure another person, and to a class 6 felony if the driver’s actions kill another person.