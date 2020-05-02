A hiker that fell on Ribbon Trail near Grand Junction was rescued with the aid of a helicopter, Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after noon, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a call for someone that had been hiking alone and fallen off a cliff on Ribbon Trail off of Andy's Loop, according to a press release from GJFD. The hiker had been out alone and was found by bystanders who assisted.
The patient's injuries and the location of the fall necessitated help from a St. Mary's CareFlight, according to the release. In addition to GJFD, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and Mesa County Search and Rescue responded.