With summer weeks away, seasonal businesses across Mesa County are hoping the warmer weather and a stagnant spring will push folks to higher elevations.
Powderhorn Mountain Resort had to end its season a few weeks early after Colorado Gov. Jared Polis closed all ski resorts on March 15. Powderhorn spokesman Ryan Robinson said their scheduled close date was March 29.
“Shutting down early hurts, maybe not as much as other resorts with longer seasons, but it hurt,” he said.
For Mesa Lakes Lodge on the Grand Mesa, the monthslong closure will not be easy to recover from.
“It’s been devastating for us and a major hit to our business,” owner Andy Brito said.
Mesa Lake Lodge reopened a few weeks ago and is currently booking at 30% capacity to adhere to public health standards.
While the lodge is allowed to go to 50% capacity under phase 2 of the safer-at-home plan, Brito said he plans to keep it at 30% until restrictions are eased entirely.
“We’re going to wait until the orders are up to 100% with no regulations,” he said. “It could never happen. Who knows, that’s one of the drawbacks, but that’s the way I’m playing it.”
The lodge opened prior to Memorial Day and though business was slow at first, with customer hesitation felt across the valley, reservations are beginning to get snatched up.
“During the week we’re seeing a lot less,” he said. “The weekends are getting busier, but that’s pretty typical.”
He felt that around 99% of the snow has melted around the area of the lodge, which sits just under 10,000 feet.
“At 30%, there’s still quite a bit we can do,” he said. “I’ve seen a ton of day-use during the week. People will park and hike and picnic out of their vehicles.”
While there hasn’t been too much snowshoeing, hiking, biking and fishing have been some of the most popular activities.
“There’s a lot more hikable trail than there is snow right now,” he said.
A lighter snow season was also reported at Powderhorn, as the mountain got 168 inches in 2020, down from an average of around 250 inches.
Robinson described February as a very dry month for the mountain with much less snow than typically seen.
After initial hesitation, Robinson said season pass sales have picked up for next year.
“We’ve ended up having a very good pass sale,” he said. “We listened to uncertainty and our customers and had to get creative.”
With the “shoulder season” starting a little early for the local ski resort this year, combined with the light snow year, Robinson said they are prepared and ready to go for a busy summer mountain bike season. Set for a June 12 opening, he was excited for a new green trail to be unveiled this summer.
The nearly 11 miles of downhill bike trails along with over five miles of hiking trails are expected to see plenty of traffic this year.
“We’ve seen an increase in inquiries and interest in the bike more recently than we have in recent years,” he said. “We’re expecting a busy year.”
SNOWPACK
As Grand Junction has already begun to heat up, statewide snowpack appears to be below normal.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture statewide snowpack summary, current statewide snowpack is 50% of normal as of June 2. The snowpack peaked on April 4 at 103% of normal.
Snow survey supervisor Brian Domonkos said the state saw above average melt in the month of the May but it didn’t reach historic numbers. The USDA report shows the statewide snowpack is not nearly as down as 2018 numbers.
The Colorado River Basin is at 59% of normal snowpack as of Tuesday, and at just 13% of where it was last year. Similarly, the Gunnison River Basin is at 12% of normal and 1% compared to last year
Statewide snowpack was shown to be at 94% of median last month.