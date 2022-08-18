Mesa County School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill provided a slideshow presentation to the Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday night at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.
With the fall semester underway, the presentation detailed the state of the district and the efforts that went into setting the district up for a successful school year.
The presentation began by thanking 343 employees in 25 different departments across the district for their year-round work, particularly in the summer to prepare for students’ return to classrooms.
There are 18 teacher openings remaining in the district, seven of them general education and 11 of them in special education. There were 20 teaching openings at this point last year and 19 the year before.
“This is actually really great to only have this many openings,” Hill said. “We’d like to have 100% of them filled, but that really never happens in a year for any school district, but if people know individuals that are looking for a position, we’re still hiring in the district.”
For comparison, Colorado Springs District 11 has 102 teacher openings, Douglas County School District has 73, Greeley School District has 48, Falcon School District 49 has 39 and Roaring Fork School District has 17.
The district is also seeking custodians, special education paraprofessionals, nutrition services employees and substitute teachers.
Student Transportation of America (STA), contracted by the district to provide transportation services, is looking to hire seven bus drivers and two van drivers. STA currently operates 128 routes in the Grand Valley.
SUMMER MAINTENANCE
District 51’s maintenance, grounds and trade staff completed a plethora of projects over the summer, with many of them benefiting elementary schools.
The roof at Dos Rios Elementary School was replaced and Pomona Elementary School’s roof was partially replaced, new air conditioning was installed at Chipeta Elementary School, all building rooms and furniture were deep cleaned, new floor tile was laid at Orchard Avenue Elementary School, and 100 rooms were painted and 600 acres of turf were aerated and fertilized across the district.
TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
The slideshow described this year as a “big year” for the district’s technology services department.
Spring and summer work for the department included replacing more than 1,700 Windows desktops that were on lease, setting up and installing 9,000 Chromebooks for elementary schools, upgrading internet bandwidth from five gigabytes per second to 10, strengthening the district’s security against ransomware, and completing 2,498 help tickets, which are requests for help from District 51 employees.
District spokesperson Emily Shockley said that the district will soon have a Chromebook collection extensive enough for there to be one for every student at every school.
The district’s technology services department is also tasked with entering student registrations and processing transfer requests. This year, the department has entered 19,756 student registrations and processed 812 transfer requests.
CURRICULUM OPEN HOUSE
This fall, D51’s K-5 Literacy Instructional Resource Selection Team (IRST) will vote to recommend one of two curriculum resources for K-5 literacy to the school board. If approved, the curriculum’s implementation would begin in the fall of 2023. A community open house for an early look at the resources is scheduled for Friday from 4-7:30 p.m. at the Harry Butler Board Room.
CLASS OF ’22 SET RECORD
According to Hill’s presentation, of the 1,370 students to graduate from district schools this past spring, a district-record 184 of them — 13.4% of all graduates — earned a grade point average of 4.0 or higher.