081722 School board meeting.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

A crowd turned out for the Mesa County Valley School District Board of Education meeting Tuesday, where Superintendent Brian Hill gave an update on progress in the district.

 Scott Crabtree

Mesa County School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill provided a slideshow presentation to the Board of Education at its meeting Tuesday night at the Harry Butler Board Room at R-5 High School.

With the fall semester underway, the presentation detailed the state of the district and the efforts that went into setting the district up for a successful school year.