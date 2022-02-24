Assistant Superintendent Brian Hill will remain with School District 51, but only after agreeing to a lower salary.
On July 1, Hill will be elevated from Mesa County School District 51’s assistant superintendent to superintendent, where he will serve a term of at least three years that’s subject to extensions.
This was true of the original contract between Hill and the district from last fall as well as the new contract that was approved unanimously by the District 51 Board of Education earlier this week.
The board held executive sessions earlier this month examining the original contract from Oct. 20, 2021, with its legal counsel of David Price and Tammy Eret. On the advice of that counsel, recently elected Board President Andrea Haitz, Vice President Will Jones and Secretary/Treasurer Angela Lema opted for a restructured contract for Hill.
At Tuesday night’s special meeting in which the contract was approved, the trio discussed the reasoning behind the changes between the contracts with fellow board members Doug Levinson and Kari Sholtes, who felt that the new deal “penalizes” Hill compared to the contract that was previously agreed upon.
Haitz, Lema and Jones have repeatedly stated that they believe the previous contract was invalid, a belief neither Levinson nor Sholtes share.
“I think it needs to be made clear that there is a differing of opinion that some thought that the previous contract was valid and, based on different legal advice, it wasn’t,” Haitz said. “Because there were two differing opinions, I feel like we really did honor the spirit of (the prior contract) in that things that actually were initially, in a sense, left out got put back in, and that was just a matter of starting with an initial framework, and those things all were put back in.”
One of the primary differences between the contracts is salaries. In the contract from October, Hill’s pay was set at the average superintendent’s salary in the 10 comparable districts in Colorado that District 51 measures itself by in terms of student count and staff pay.
In those districts (Adams 12 Five Star Schools, Littleton 6, Brighton 27J, Greeley-Evans 6, St. Vrain Valley RE1J, Colorado Springs 11, Academy 20, Durango 9-R, Montrose County RE-1J and Thompson R2-J), the average superintendent’s salary was approximately $230,000 at the time of that contract, and has since risen, although the state’s database has not been updated to reflect that.
The new contract will see Hill earn $221,000 per year, the same salary that the current superintendent, Diana Sirko, currently makes.
“This is where we are as a system, and if we want to continue to attract the likes of Dr. Hill and the staff he’s trying to put together and teachers and support staff, then as a system in the community, we have to realize that, to keep folks, we need to fairly and competitively compensate them like other districts are doing,” Levinson said.
“We’re also responsible as a board to make sure that we’re fiduciaries of the district’s budget,” Haitz responded. “I would love to pay our teachers way more than they’re getting paid right now. Is it feasible? I’m hoping that, while we’re on the board, we can look at those things and figure out ways to compensate our teachers more, but at the same time, unlike the government, I can’t just go print money and give it out to people. We have to make sure that we’re being responsible.”
“Some of those superintendents have been superintendents since 2009 and some of them are new,” Lema added. “Those that have been superintendents for a long period of time obviously have a higher salary. I don’t think we’re comparing apples to apples here ... This idea that lawyers don’t know what they’re talking about, I find it hard to believe Dr. Hill’s lawyer would have said, ‘Yeah, go ahead and negotiate a lower salary in this new contract,’ if the other contract didn’t have issues.”
The new contract contains details for discharging Hill for reasons “other than good and just cause.”
If Hill were terminated without cause in the first year of his contract, he’d receive 12 months of his base annual salary
If it were to happen in his second here, he’d receive eight months’ pay.
If he were terminated in the third and final (without an extension) year of his contract, he would receive a buyout of six months’ pay.