Hilltop Family Resource Center has been awarded Blue Ribbon Affiliate status from the Parents as Teachers National Center, a top home visiting model that provides education and resources to families.
Hilltop’s home visiting program has been helping families with prenatal to kindergarten aged children to promote early development and learning since 2013. It follows the Parents as Teachers model, which uses professionals who visit homes to engage with parents and their children, Parent Possible Research Manager Aaron Leavy said. Parent Possible is the Colorado state affiliate for Parents as Teachers.
“This is a program that’s been around for decades that’s focused on how can parents support their kids, how can home educators work with parents to give them the tools necessary and to allow them to fulfill that potential of being their child’s first and best teacher,” Leavy said.
Hilltop Family Resource Center Child and Family Manager Crystal Cox said the review process was extensive. It covered a five-year period and the program had to meet 20 essential requirements, as well as at least 75 of 100 quality standards. Hilltop met 96, Cox said.
“It is truly a phenomenal achievement,” Cox said. “It really shows that the home visitors that we have are following the model to fidelity and really truly making an impact on the lives of the families and children that we work with.”
Home visitors engage with both parents and children, Cox said. They work with parents on child interaction, family well-being and provide resources for families in need. They also do child assessments using Ages & Stages Questionnaires (ASQ).
“It is really truly just an amazing program,” Cox said. “I wish it had been around back when I had young children. There’s just so much to learn and so much to benefit from.”
Parents as Teachers has operated in Colorado since 1990 and uses an evidence-based model to support the emotional, behavioral, and physical development of their children. Hilltop helped more than 100 families last year through this program.
“It starts from the fundamental belief that parents have within them what it takes to be great at that most important job and to be able to support and teach their kids,” Leavy said. “I think we’ve seen through the pandemic obviously the need for parents to play that role in a more formal setting has really taken off.”