Daylight Saving Time has arrived. Hopefully everyone remembers to readjust those clocks. And thank the cellphone era for making the switch a little easier.
Many of us love it — more daylight, more sun, more time to get outside and enjoy the nice weather.
Some of us hate it — quit messing with my sleep cycle, it’s too dark in the morning, etc.
The Colorado Legislature recently ponged around the idea of making Colorado a full-time DST state.
The “spring forward” and “fall back” routine has a fascinating history through the years.
Without getting too deep into the history, here’s some highlights that have brought us to this point.
The light-bulb moment of this venture to give people more sunlight for six months a year flicked on back in 1895 by some New Zealand dude named George Hudson.
It bugged Hudson, who was an entomologist and worked shift work, that he didn’t have enough leisure time after work to enjoy his work hobby — collecting insects. And you thought the internet was a time suck.
The other guy to thank or blame for DST is British builder William Willett.
And if you think the switching of clocks twice a year is a pain, take a look at Mr. Willett’s proposal in 1905.
He suggested setting the clocks ahead 20 minutes on each of the four Sundays in April, and switching them back by the same amount on each of the four Sundays in September, a total of eight time switches per year.
Willett was also a golfer and hated having his time on the links slashed by darkness.
Willett’s efforts were derailed by the British parliament, but he continued to lobby the issue and demanded a mulligan for the DST idea.
His efforts eventually paid off but he didn’t get to witness it. The UK adopted DST a year after Willett died in 1915.
The German Empire was obviously overly obsessed about its war machine, so it was the first organized nationwide implementation of DST, starting on April 30, 1916. Two years into WWI, the rationale was to minimize the use of artificial lighting to save fuel for the war effort.
Now, a quick word about Benjamin Franklin, who penned the famous proverb “early to bed and early to rise makes a man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” But it’s a misconception that the famous kite flier was responsible for proposing the idea of DST.
Another misconception is that DST was created to benefit the harvest time for farmers. Actually, it was reported that farmers opposed the idea of DST.
Here in the U.S., the DST plan was enacted on March 19, 1918 and it was observed for seven months in 1918 and 1919. After the war ended, people were so irritated by the law that it was repealed in 1919 with a Congressional override of President Woodrow Wilson’s veto.
DST then became a local option, and was continued in a few cities and states.
Then came WWII and President Franklin Roosevelt instituted year-round Daylight Saving Time, called “War Time,” from Feb. 9, 1942 to Sept. 30, 1945.
From 1945 to 1966, there was no federal law regarding DST and states were free to choose whether or not to observe it. They could choose when it began and ended.
Through the 1960s, DST was super inconsistent across the country and for a couple of decades there were a smattering of laws that yoyo’d the use of Daylight Saving Time.
The Uniform Time Act of 1966, signed by President Lyndon Johnson, created DST to begin on the last Sunday of April and to end on the last Sunday of October. States that wanted to be exempt could do so by passing a state law.
Then came the energy crunch of the early ’70s, so on Jan. 4, 1974, President Richard Nixon signed into law the Emergency Daylight Saving Time Energy Conservation Act of 1973.
Under legislation enacted in 1986, DST in the U.S. began at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of April and ended at 2 a.m. on the last Sunday of October.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 extended Daylight Saving Time beginning in 2007.
This is where we are now with DST beginning at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March and ending at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November.
There you go, a quick history lesson on Daylight Saving Time. OK, maybe not so quick, now get out there and enjoy the sunshine.