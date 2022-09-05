Labor Day pays tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers and is observed on the first Monday in September.
It was created by the labor movement in the late 19th century and became a federal holiday in 1894.
Labor Day weekend also symbolizes the end of summer for many Americans, and is celebrated with parties, street parades and athletic events.
Labor Day grew out of some of American labor history’s most dismal chapters.
In the late 1800s, at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the United States, the average American worked 12-hour days and seven-day weeks in order to eke out a basic living.
Despite restrictions in some states, children as young as 5 or 6 worked in mills, factories and mines across the country, earning a fraction of their adult counterparts’ wages.
People of all ages, particularly the very poor and immigrants, often faced extremely unsafe working conditions, with insufficient access to fresh air, sanitary facilities and breaks.
As manufacturing increasingly supplanted agriculture as the staple of American employment, labor unions, which had first appeared in the late 18th century, grew more prominent and vocal.
They began organizing strikes and rallies to protest poor conditions and compel employers to renegotiate hours and pay.
Many of these events turned violent during this period, including the Haymarket Riot of 1886, in which several Chicago policemen and workers were killed.
It began as a peaceful rally in support of workers striking for an eight-hour work day, the day after the events at the McCormick Harvesting Machine Co., when one person was killed and many workers injured.
An unknown person then threw a dynamite bomb at the police as they acted to disperse the meeting, and the bomb blast and ensuing gunfire resulted in the deaths of seven police officers and at least four civilians.
Other similiar events gave rise to longstanding traditions: On Sept. 5, 1882, more than 10,000 workers took unpaid time off to march from City Hall to Union Square in New York City, holding the first Labor Day parade in U.S. history.
The idea of a “workingmen’s holiday,” celebrated on the first Monday in September, caught on in other industrial centers across the country, and many states passed legislation recognizing it.
Congress would not legalize the holiday until 12 years later, when a watershed moment in American labor history brought workers’ rights squarely into the public’s view.
On May 11, 1894, employees of the Pullman Palace Car Co. in Chicago went on strike to protest wage cuts and the firing of union representatives.
Just a few years after the Civil War, Chicago businessman George M. Pullman began hiring thousands of African American men — including many former slaves — to serve white passengers traveling across the country on his company’s luxury railroad sleeping cars.
This was the beginning of the Pullman Palace Car Co.
WHO CREATED LABOR DAY?
In the wake of this massive unrest and in an attempt to repair ties with American workers, Congress passed an act making Labor Day a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and the territories.
On June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed it into law. More than a century later, the true founder of Labor Day has yet to be identified.
Many credit Peter J. McGuire, cofounder of the American Federation of Labor, while others have suggested that Matthew Maguire, a secretary of the Central Labor Union, first proposed the holiday.