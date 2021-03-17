St. Patrick’s Day is an annual celebration on March 17.
It’s in honor of St. Patrick, patron saint of Ireland. Born in Roman Britain in the late fourth century, he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and taken to Ireland as a slave. He escaped but returned about A.D. 432 to convert the Irish to Christianity. By the time of his death on March 17, 461, he had established monasteries, churches and schools.
The day of his death is celebrated because his birthday isn’t known.
Ireland came to celebrate his day with religious services and feasts.
It was immigrants, particularly to the United States, who transformed St. Patrick’s Day into a largely secular holiday of revelry and celebration of all things Irish. Cities with large numbers of Irish immigrants, who often wielded political power, staged the most extensive celebrations, which included elaborate parades. Boston held its first St. Patrick’s Day parade in 1737, followed by New York City in 1762. Since 1962, the Chicago River in the city is colored green to mark the holiday.
Corned beef and cabbage are associated with the holiday, and even beer is sometimes dyed green to celebrate the day. Although some of these practices eventually were adopted by the Irish themselves, they did so largely for the benefit of tourists.
WHY GREEN?
Though green dominates the celebrations today, it was the color blue — a shade known as St Patrick’s blue — that was first associated with the saint. As the blue symbols became more associated with English rule, green grew in popularity as a symbol of rebellion. During the 1798 Irish Rebellion, the shamrock became a symbol of nationalism and the ‘wearing of the green’ on lapels became regular practice.
CORNED BEEF
When he was inaugurated on March 4, 1861, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, chose a meal of corned beef and cabbage, a dish traditionally associated with St Patrick’s Day feasting.
With the invention of ‘corned beef’ in the 17th century (kernel-sized salt crystals were used to cure the beef) it was Ireland’s substantially lower salt tax, and not the beef itself, that cemented its reputation as an Irish export.
IRISH IN AMERICA
When the Great Potato Famine hit Ireland in 1845, one to two million Irish immigrants began pouring into America to escape starvation.
Many despised these immigrants for their religious beliefs and unfamiliar accents. When Irish Americans in many cities took to the streets on St. Patrick’s Day to celebrate their heritage, newspapers portrayed them in cartoons as drunk and violent.
The American Irish soon looked at their large and growing numbers as a political power. Known as the “green machine,” they became an important swing vote for political hopefuls. Annual St. Patrick’s Day parades became a show of strength for Irish Americans, as well as a must-attend event for a slew of political candidates.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman attended New York City’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Sources: History.com and Britannica.com