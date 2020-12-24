Twas the Night Before Christmas
This poem was written by Clement Clarke Moore, which he named “A Visit From St. Nicholas,” and was published for the first time on Dec. 23, 1823, by an upstate New York newspaper. Clement Clarke Moore was born in 1779 to a well-known New York family. His father, Reverend Benjamin Moore, was president of what is now Columbia University and was the Episcopal Bishop of New York. Moore’s father also participated in George Washington’s first inauguration and gave last rites to Alexander Hamilton after Hamilton was mortally wounded in an 1804 duel with Aaron Burr.
Legend says Moore wrote the poem on Christmas Eve in 1822 during a sleigh ride home after buying a turkey for his family. Some say the inspiration for Moore’s pot-bellied St. Nicholas was the chubby, bewhiskered Dutchman who drove Moore to buy his holiday turkey.
Moore read the poem to his wife and six children that night, and supposedly thought no more about it. But a family friend heard about it and submitted the poem to the upstate New York newspaper, which published it anonymously the following Christmas.
The poem immediately caught the attention and imagination of the state, then the nation, and then the world. Finally, in 1844, Moore included it in a book of his poetry.
Many believe that it was Clement Clarke Moore’s imagery in the poem that became today’s timeless image of Santa Claus.
It should be noted that some scholars believe the poem was actually written by Major Henry Livingston Jr. of New York, who died nine years before Moore took credit for the poem.
Yes, Virgina
“Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus” is a line from an editorial called “Is There a Santa Claus?” The editorial appeared in the Sept. 21, 1897, edition of The New York Sun. It is the most reprinted newspaper editorial in the English language.
In 1897, Dr. Philip O’Hanlon, a coroner’s assistant in Manhattan, was asked by his 8-year-old daughter, Virginia, whether Santa Claus really existed. Her dad suggested she write to The Sun.
Because of some of the language in the letter, many believe Virginia’s father helped her write the letter.
An editor, Francis Pharcellus Church, who wrote the editorial, was a war correspondent during the American Civil War where he saw great suffering and a corresponding lack of hope and faith in much of society.
According to an anecdote on the radio program “The Rest of the Story,” Church was a hardened cynic and an atheist who had little patience for superstitious beliefs, did not want to write the editorial, and refused to allow his name to be attached to the piece.
The editorial and original letter has left quite a legacy since over the decades.
In 1971, after seeing Laura Virginia O’Hanlon’s obituary in The New York Times, four friends formed a company called Elizabeth Press and published a children’s book titled “Yes, Virginia” that illustrated the editorial and included a brief history of the main characters.
An Emmy award-winning television show based on the editorial was broadcast in 1974.
In 1954, country singer Tex Ritter released a song called “Is There a Santa Claus?” about “little” Virginia’s letter and then narrates Francis Church’s response.
The last two paragraphs of the editorial are read by Sam Elliott in the movie “Prancer,” about a little girl who believes the wounded reindeer she is nursing back to health belongs to Santa.
Laura Virginia O’Hanlon would become a schoolteacher in New York City in 1912, a junior principal in 1935, and retired in 1959.
She received a steady stream of mail about her letter throughout her life. She would include a copy of the editorial in all her replies.