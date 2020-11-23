Since March, Community Food Bank’s new food box delivery program has provided more than 3,800 deliveries to Mesa County residents as the need for their service has essentially doubled during the pandemic.
From March to October of 2019, 176,000 pounds of food were distributed, supplying 147,000 meals. During that same time frame this year amid the pandemic, 377,000 pounds of food have been distributed, supplying 314,000 meals.
”This has always been a stressful time of year and our volunteers have been amazing,” Community Food Bank Executive Director Alisha Wenger said.
The Community Food Bank will host a holiday food drive next month on Dec. 19 from noon to 2 p.m. at its new location at 476 28 1/2 Road.
“If we can help some people get fed this holiday it will go a long way,” Wenger said.
Despite some funding and transportation complications, the 10th annual holiday food and toy airlift to Veterans of Foreign Wars Posts in Colorado continued this year with the Western Slope VFW Post 3981 an active participant.
Commander Len Ladue and his wife, Judy, were down at the command post off the I-70 Business Loop in Grand Junction last week, sorting through some of the boxes that will be delivered to veterans over the holidays.
“We’ve got 50 boxes for 50 veterans and their families. The majority of the veterans we deliver to are living on their own,” Len Ladue said. “It’s no problem adding more. We will find a way to provide.”
With the Colorado Aviation Business Association food drop canceled in Grand Junction because of COVID-19, Len Ladue drove to Montrose to pick up the supplies for Mesa County veterans. The food boxes include canned goods, frozen ham and hygiene supplies. Judy Ladue said they added decks of cards and hygiene supplies during COVID-19.
“One woman I was delivering a box to on the mesa had nothing on but a thin jacket and I asked if she had a coat and she said no. We’re going to have to get her a coat and sweats. She’s sitting there freezing to death in a thin jacket,” Judy Ladue said.
Delivering the boxes also provides them the chance to conduct a welfare check with the veterans. Ladue admitted the pandemic has been difficult for the veterans he’s spoken to.
“They are hungry. They are lonely. They feel very secluded and some think they are forgotten,” he said.
One change they have seen from last year is that donations are way down statewide.
“The donations we receive from Denver was about 40% of what we received last year,” Len Ladue said.
Still, Len and Judy have 50 boxes packed ready to go. Deliveries will be going on all November and December.
Other charity drives have reported strong generosity from Mesa County this year.
Mesa County Toys for Tots Coordinator Dawn Bennett said the expectation is that demand will be even higher in what has been a very challenging year for many. As such, they joined forces with the Salvation Army to make the program work this year.
Last year, 1,800 Mesa County children received toys. This year they are expecting more children to be added to the Christmas list.
“We put out our boxes a little earlier this year. About 70 to 80 businesses have donation boxes set up and it keeps climbing every day,” Bennett said.
She said that despite current restrictions placed on businesses in Mesa County, they were still able to set up Toys for Tots donation boxes across the county.
“Toys are coming in thick and fast. After Thanksgiving is when we get most of our stuff,” Bennett added.
She said the toys are going to up kids age 15 years old this year. Barbies continue to be a huge hit among girls and headphones and Bluetooth speakers popular with boys.
“What is different this year is when families pick up their toys,” Bennett added. “We’ll bring them already bagged into vehicles.”