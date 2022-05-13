Holiday Inn 2.jpg

Holiday Inn and Suites Grand Junction Airport, located at 2751 Crossroads Blvd., is up for sale. Real estate brokerage firm Marcus and Millichap’s listing price for the property is $12 million.

The hotel, which was built in 2008, features 120 rooms and spans 74,517 gross square feet. Its primary selling point is the property’s proximity to the Grand Junction Regional Airport.

“The Holiday Inn and Suites Grand Junction Airport represents the opportunity to acquire an IHG-branded hotel in a desirable market near several demand drivers,” Marcus and Millichap’s listing reads. “Our Pro Forma analysis assumes market recovery to pre-pandemic levels by year two, then continued modest growth supported by the increasing population and demand growth in the Western Colorado region.”

At $12 million, the Holiday Inn is the second-most expensive property on the market in Mesa County at the moment, according to Bray Real Estate’s data. Faith Heights Church at 600 28¼ Road is for sale for $12.8 million.

The church is a 32,500-square-foot building used for offices, daycare and an auditorium on roughly five acres, plus 2.7 acres of vacant frontage land. With six acres of vacant development land in back, the church’s property stretches a total of 13.98 acres.

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

According to the property’s listing on LoopNet, the city of Grand Junction has agreed to allow up to a three-story mixed-use commercial and residential building.

The next highest property prices on the market are Two Rivers Winery at 2087 Broadway St. ($9.83 million) and Rocky Mountain Gun Club at 545 31 Rd. ($7 million).

The former gun club facility closed in August 2021 after seven years in business.

The most expensive properties that have sold in Grand Junction so far this year are Mini Storage at 2793 Riverside Parkway, which sold for $6.9 million on March 15; a lot at 3236 I-70 Business Loop where an automatic car wash will be built, which sold for $4.2 million on March 7; and the Ramada Inn by Wyndham at 752 Horizon Dr., which sold for $3.8 million on Feb. 11.

$7M: The former site of Rocky Mountain Gun Club at 545 31 Road is listed for $7 million.