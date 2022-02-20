Bray Real Estate just released its latest report, which documents the latest trends in real estate in Mesa County.
The Bray Report for January, the first of 2022, details some noteworthy trends, one of which is the median prices of homes in the county, which are some of the highest median prices ever recorded at $377,000 per home.
The 2021 year ended with the median price of $330,000 and an overall average for the year of $295,000.
“The median price for sales has a lot to do with supply and demand,” said Jeff Hanson, broker associate at Bray Real Estate. “Sales prices have continued to increase for a couple of reasons. There is an influx of people who are relocating to Mesa County from other areas, whether it be Denver or out of state. We’re doing our best to keep up with that demand, but fewer people are selling.”
Last year, properties appreciated here in Grand Junction at about 17.2%, which is extremely high. The year prior, appreciation was only 7.2%, which, according to Hanson, “is a little bit more healthy.”
At 17.2% appreciation, prices inevitably skyrocket, which lends some clarity to those atypically high median prices.
Another finding outlined in the Bray Report was that the number of residential property listings in January of 2022 was the lowest it’s been since 2014 for the start of the year, at a mere 187.
There were 223 homes listed last January.
But from 2014 to 2020, there were never fewer than 557 homes listed to start the year.
A low inventory of homes to sell is the primary culprit behind this number. Hanson also attributed it to the fact that properties in many parts of Mesa County are being put under contract almost immediately, which may skew the number.
“The number of sales are up, so a lot of transactions are taking place. The reason why you’re seeing that number so low for monthly listings is because houses are being put under contract almost immediately in many areas. When something like that is happening, you won’t see the number of listings build up into the 400, 500, or 600 range,” Hanson said.
It goes without saying that the current market is not a great time for cheaper homes.
Of the 187 residential properties listed for January of this year, 46 were listed at $750,000 or higher, and 155 homes were listed above $300,000.
According to Hanson, these trends are expected to continue through the year, especially as more people flock to Mesa County.
“We are growing. Just in the last five to seven years, I think we’ve grown from 150,000 people in Mesa County to over 160,000 in Mesa County, and that number is still growing,” Hanson said A lot of that is because we have really good recreation activities, a good climate, a good spot to retire. A lot of people are finding out about this hidden gem that is Mesa County.”
A total of 216 homes sold in January compared to 248 sold last January. Of the 216 homes sold, 158 of those sold between $300,000 to more than $750,000.