She was homeless when she first arrived on the doorstep of Mesa County Animal Services near Whitewater.
Having never been claimed by her owners, Della was a lost dog that otherwise would’ve been subjected to a life on the streets.
To mitigate the volume of strays taken in by Mesa County Animal Services, the county works alongside Grand Rivers Humane Society, a nonprofit organization that runs a foster program that finds stray animals, provides them with medical care, and secures new places for them to live.
Della, which is her shelter name, was one of those dogs that was ready to go to the adoption events sponsored by Grand Rivers Humane Society, 1649 Main St. But there was a problem.
Before any animals are put up for adoption, they are spayed or neutered.
When Della, a 1-year-old cattle dog mix, was set to be spayed, the veterinarian made a startling discovery.
“(Della) went into her spay because no one knew she was pregnant, but when they cut her open to do the spay they saw eight little puppies in there, so they sewed her up and called Nan,” said Kathaleen Recker, Della’s foster human.
Nan McNees is president of Grand Rivers Humane Society, and she decided to begin the search for a suitable foster family for Della during her pregnancy.
She ended up finding the Recker family — a husband and wife and their two children.
“My family discussed it and we thought we could give it a go, and so we did. We had Della at our house for two weeks before she gave birth. They all stayed with us for nine more weeks,” Recker said.
“(Della) was treated like a princess, which I think was wonderful,” McNees said of the family.
Della’s puppies were born at 5 a.m. on March 28, 2020. Every day after, the puppies were carefully monitored, socialized and weighed to ensure proper and healthy growth.
“I do not see this (type of situation) very often, and I think this is just a very special type of family that just went over the top for mom and the puppies,” McNees said. “They did such a fabulous job.”
In the weeks that followed, the Grand Rivers Humane Society received several adoption applications, which were then given to the foster family to look over. The Reckers were given the task of screening potential adopters, meaning they would have to call families, read their applications and interview them.
In the meantime, Della’s puppies were given immunizations and prepared for adoption. Della and all eight of her puppies were adopted on the same day.
“It’s kind of hard to say goodbye because obviously you put a lot of time and love into it, but we’ve been able to keep in touch with (them), and we actually kept one of the puppies, so that happens, too. Sometimes you end up with an extra animal when you’re foster parenting,” Recker said.
A year later, the Recker family coordinated a “one-year birthday puppy reunion.” On March 28, 2021, at the Canyon View Dog Park, six of the eight puppies and Della were reunited. One of the Recker’s daughters even made “pup cakes” for the dogs, which consisted of oatmeal, peanut butter and a milk bone biscuit.
All of the puppies were adopted by local Mesa County families except one, who now lives in California.
Upon adoption, Della’s name was changed to Sunny. Sunny’s new owner turned out to be Kathaleen Recker’s best friend, so the Reckers still get to see Sunny on a regular basis.
“It was a very sweet reunion for something that started out as a bit of a horrendous situation,” McNees said. “(The puppies) are doing fabulous. They looked great. The mother is probably less than 60 pounds, and a couple of the male puppies that are now a year old are over 100 pounds. Everyone was healthy and happy; it was great to see.”
This experience from fostering to adoption shown a light on the importance of foster care for at-risk animals.
Grand Rivers Humane Society receives 99.9% of its dogs from Mesa County Animal Services. Each week, staff pulls a certain number of dogs from the county, takes them to a veterinarian, and then begins the adoption process.
The nonprofit has been doing animal adoptions every Saturday since 2005 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Kitty Corner location on 1649 Main St. In 2020, 360 dogs and cats were adopted through their efforts.
As was the case with Della-turned-Sunny and her eight puppies, a foster home made all the difference.
“If a dog is lost, it is at risk of getting hit by a car, getting in dog fights, or a pack of coyotes getting it, all sorts of really bad outcomes, McNees said. “A foster home can be a fabulous place that is safe and very loving, kind, caring. (All dogs) could benefit from a foster home.”
Anyone who might be interested in either cat or dog foster or adoption opportunities can email grandrivers humane@gmail.com. They will then be directed to the website to fill out a foster application.
“Obviously, we didn’t foresee the global pandemic coming, but right when we got shut down with stay-at-home orders, we had a litter of puppies, so we were pretty busy. It was such a great distraction from all the negatives going on in the world. All you need to do is hug a puppy and you kind of forget everything going on that is bad in the world,” Recker said.