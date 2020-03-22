As more people are choosing to remain home amid the outbreak of COVID-19, those in the Grand Valley experiencing homelessness are seeing services reduced and places to take shelter closed.
On Thursday morning, as the weather turned to rain and snow, Beverly Lampley, Grand Junction Catholic Outreach director of development and communication, said the Day Center, where the homeless can take a shower and do laundry, was strictly limiting the number of people allowed in to comply with the order to limit gatherings of large groups.
Only one person at a time will be allowed to use the laundry and restroom. Five at a time can shower, but the rest of the services offered there have been suspended, Lampley said.
“We’re trying to protect people, but it has an impact,” she said. “The people that are really hurting now, where do they go? The library is closed. It’s raining and snowing. They can’t come to our facility and just because there are too many of them.”
A local homeless advocate, Erik Niederkruger, said he was concerned the homeless population had not had access to sanitary hand washing at Whitman Park. The restrooms there close for the winter, and the city only recently installed portable hand-washing stations at the park. He said weekly meals that are served in Whitman Park are still taking place.
The Catholic Outreach Soup Kitchen also remains open, but Lampley said it is limiting to 50 the number of people allowed at one time. She said staff are also practicing social distancing while they are inside, and there are hand-sanitizing stations for guests to use.
At the overnight shelters in the community, steps are being taken to screen the people staying there and to encourage hand-washing and social distancing when possible.
However, Jesse Redmond, development director of HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, said at their facility that is a challenge.
“Just the reality of our capacity and where we’re at, we can only do so much in that area,” Redmond said. “The 6 to 10 feet of social distancing is fairly impossible at our shelter.”
He said they were able to meet with Mesa County Public Health and are taking steps to protect the population they serve. They are providing masks for guests who have a cough, beds are at least 3 feet apart and guests are sleeping head to foot.
At the House, a temporary shelter for homeless youth, Program Director Katie Rydlizky said they have run into shortages of some supplies and are concerned about getting more food donations and other items.
They are now taking the temperature of all the teens they serve, but so far none have shown symptoms.
Many of the volunteers who work with the homeless are over 65 and are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
Rydlizky said she expected the shelter would incur more costs from paying more staff and overtime to keep the shelter running.
“We’re really looking for community support at this time,” Rydlizky said. “I understand that it is a difficult time for every family. We work with some of the most vulnerable people in the community.”