Service providers for the homeless community in Mesa County are on the waiting list to receive COVID-19 vaccines when they become available, but plans to get the homeless community at large vaccinated are still in early stages.
According to Mesa County Public Health, service providers, like workers at local homeless shelters, are able to receive vaccinations as part of Phase 1B of the vaccine roll out. HomewardBound of the Grand Valley Development Director Jesse Redmond said they have received a link to sign up for the vaccine.
“Everybody is kind of keeping in touch and keeping up with the plan on how we handle this,” Redmond said. “In terms of where we stand on vaccinations, we have received a link to get on the waitlist. I have done that. Our Executive Director encouraged staff to do that. Now it’s just waiting for additional word from the county.”
Catholic Outreach Director of Development and Communication Beverly Lampley said they expect their staff to be able to get the vaccine, but are not sure when it will be available. Mesa County Public Health spokesperson Amanda Mayle said they are working with the providers on a plan to get them shots.
“Homeless service providers are in Phase 1B and we are working with them on a vaccination plan once we have adequate vaccine supplies,” Mayle said in a statement.
Both Lampley and Redmond said they are in regular communication with Mesa County Public Health, but that planning to distribute the vaccine to the homeless population is still in the early stages. Members of the homeless community are covered under Phase 2 of the vaccination roll out, but that phase has yet to begin.
“There are a group of homeless providers who have been meeting with the health department since about the middle of March,” Lampley said. “We, as part of that and as part of the coalition, will be involved in some way. Probably more with information and encouraging people from both the soup kitchen and the day center to take part.”
According to Mayle, Mesa County Public Health will work with homeless service providers to offer off site vaccination clinics. She said they have had success in the past with similar off site clinics and plan to replicate that success with the vaccine roll out.
Plans to offer those off site clinics are still in the works and both Lampley and Redmond said their organizations are open to participating.
For now, the focus is on continued testing of members of the homeless population and isolating those who experience symptoms or test positive. Redmond said HomewardBound has not experienced another outbreak in its facilities since November.
“That was the only instance of multiple positive cases like that,” Redmond said. “We had a stretch of around four weeks with no positives. Then we’ve had one or two over the last month or so. Fortunately nothing else has happened at the shelter.”
There have been more cases within the homeless population who are quarantining at a local hotel. Lampley said Catholic Outreach is now offering a twice weekly testing program at Good Samaritan Clinic of Western Colorado. They are providing anyone in the homeless population with a test on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.