Down 449 students from last school year according to an October raw count, Mesa County Valley School District 51 continues to see declining enrollment each year.
Factors in this drop are more parents opting to home-school their children or enrolling them in charter schools. The height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a peak time for parents to pull their children from District 51 schools.
“We had some families that obviously chose home-school during the pandemic, and maybe that was a better choice for them and they went that route,” said District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill.
Online schooling options also became available for students and families during the pandemic, and for some, that has continued to be their preferred method of education.
“We created our own online school when the pandemic first hit and had about 3,000 students originally sign up for that,” Hill said.
“We now have hundreds of students enrolled in our Grand River Academy with an option for hybrid learning or fully online learning. We do have some families that decided that’s a better option for their kid, and we want to provide that option for them. We definitely value choice and we want to provide choice for our families. We’re going to continue to do that, but I wouldn’t say we’ve seen a mass exodus of students for home-school.”
Hill said there also hasn’t been a mass exodus of students opting for charter schools. He acknowledged it is a factor in declining enrollment, but a minor one dwarfed by statistics such as Mesa County’s declining birthrate.
“While we do have a couple out-of-district charters, we also have three in-district charters, and those charters, whether they’re in-district or out-of-district, they’re capped at whatever enrollment they can take on, so I wouldn’t say that we’ve seen fluctuations in our enrollment based on charters in the area. They’ve always had waiting lists and things like that,” Hill said.
“This isn’t the Front Range. We don’t have a ton of charters coming in to compete with the district. We’ve had some interest lately from a couple of charter schools and we have a process for that, but at the end of the day, we support choice for our families, whether that be their neighborhood home-school, which is a great option, or if they’re looking for some other option in the district.
“We want to make sure that we’re providing that for our families.”
HIGH SCHOOLS IN GOOD SHAPE
When asked about the prospects of potentially having to reshape the structure of high schools in the district, such as adding or removing a school, to account for enrollment trends, Hill said that Grand Junction, Central, Fruita and Palisade high schools are all at or above capacity, meaning the effects of decreasing enrollment aren’t apparent in any given high school classroom.
At least, not yet.
“I’m not a demographer, but I don’t think we’re at a place to talk about consolidating a high school. If we were to go down to three, we wouldn’t have room for a lot of our students, and we’d have to start talking about things like year-round school,” Hill said.
“There was a time years ago before I got here where this district was talking about trying to build a fifth high school. I think if we were in that situation where we had a fifth high school, maybe we’d have a conversation, but with four high schools, I think we’re in a really good place for utilization of those buildings right now.”
Hill also said that enrollment issues or projections won’t affect projects planned for the near future, such as the renovation of part of Central High School.
“As far as Central goes, it’s obviously needing some work done to it, but that work is more geared toward the infrastructure of one specific part of that building and also it not being ADA-compliant, so we know there’s some work that needs to be done at Central, but it doesn’t need to be a complete rebuild,” Hill said.
COULD SMALL SCHOOLS BE COMBINED?
Smaller schools facing a downturn in enrollment have turned to merging in recent years, with North Fork High School — a merger between Hotchkiss and Paonia — serving as a local example on the Western Slope.
However, Hill said there are no current plans or discussions about similar actions for District 51’s smaller schools.
“We definitely have schools that are smaller and some schools that are larger, so those are conversations we have when we look at facilities and things like that, but we haven’t had any discussions about combining,” Hill said.
“Another thing from working with (demographer) Shannon (Bingham) — and that work’s going to continue this year — is that we’re trying to look at where the trends are.
“While some areas of our community might have declining enrollment, other areas are actually growing, so we just want to make sure we make smart decisions with good use of our taxpayer dollars to make sure we’re planning for where those enrollment changes might happen.
“That’ll be conversations we’ll have with the community moving forward, but we haven’t had any conversations about merging.”