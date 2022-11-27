D51 students 2.jpg

Tope Elementary School students participate in the “Hour of Code” program, in which they learn about computer coding. According to District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill, factors in declining enrollment are more parents opting to home-school their children or enrolling them in charter schools.

Down 449 students from last school year according to an October raw count, Mesa County Valley School District 51 continues to see declining enrollment each year.

Factors in this drop are more parents opting to home-school their children or enrolling them in charter schools. The height of the COVID-19 pandemic was a peak time for parents to pull their children from District 51 schools.

Chipeta Elementary School students learn about computer coding in the “Hour of Code” program.
Pomona Elementary students headed to school during the school's Walk to School Day.