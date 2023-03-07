HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, which operates two shelters for the unhoused in Grand Junction, has announced Rick Smith as its new executive director.
Smith, a resident of De Beque, is originally from New Mexico and has led several non-profits including the International Dyslexia Association, the American Liver Foundation, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, according to a press release.
“We are thrilled to have someone with the transformational leadership experience Rick has to help us accelerate and advance our mission to touch the lives of people in our community facing the challenges of homelessness through our emergency shelters, programs and assistance and further our mission,” HBGV Board Chair Karen Harkin said. “His strengths in strategic planning and fundraising combined with his enthusiastic and outgoing personality, made Rick a unanimous choice for the role of Executive Director.”
Smith, whose first day was Monday, replaces interim executive director Greg Crum, who will remain with HBGV as deputy executive director and operations manager.
“I am honored to team up with our staff, our board, volunteers, donors, and other important stakeholders throughout Mesa County to reach out in every way possible and help people move from the twilight of insecurity into the warmth of security and stability. We all need to know we’re not alone,” Smith said.