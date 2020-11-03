HomewardBound of the Grand Valley announced Monday that a guest staying at the North Avenue shelter tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first positive case the homeless shelter has had since the pandemic started.
Jesse Redmone, HomewardBound development director, said Monday was a very busy day, but that the 136 staff and guests at the shelter were tested.
“We finished testing before we expected, and the whole process went really smooth,” Redmond said. “We’re just hunkering down awaiting test results.”
He said the first case was identified Oct. 27, and the guest was immediately quarantined by Mesa County Public Health.
Bill Wade, board chair of HomewardBound, said there had been two positive cases as of Monday and that people in contact with one of the individuals had been isolated.
“This is something we expected in April. We have a plan and protocol in place,” he said. “What the people in Grand Junction need to know is this isn’t catching us flat-footed.”
Wade felt confident that HomewardBound, the city and county were prepared no matter how many positives come out of Monday’s testing.
Testing was mandatory for staff and anyone staying at the shelter. Results are expected in the next 72 hours.
Redmond was thankful it wasn’t until the end of October that HomewardBound had its first positive case, as there’s been time for the community to prepare and develop protocols.
“We always knew this could happen, and with the general uptick in the community ... it’s nice that we have a plan in place,” he said. “Things are happening in a calm and collective manner. Guests have been well- informed and seem to be in high spirits.”
Guests who test positive will be quarantined off-site by the county. All HomewardBound nonessential staff have also been directed to work remotely.
“We’ve been blessed to have not had a positive test until now at either of our two facilities, which provide emergency shelter for nearly 200 families and individuals every night,” said Greg Moore, HomewardBound’s executive director, in a press release. “We’re a strong community and there are a lot of leaders working with us, including officials from the city and county. We are all working with health officials to minimize transmission and avoid further jeopardizing the health of hundreds of people already struggling.”
One of Redmond’s biggest concerns since the start of the pandemic is how vulnerable HomewardBound’s guest population is to an outbreak and severe symptoms.
“From our perspective, one of the biggest challenges is that a large portion of the population already have underlying health issues,” he said. “That’s always been a concern.”
HomewardBound facilities have been following Mesa County Public Health guidelines since March. All guests have been screened for COVID symptoms upon entry to both its North Avenue and Pathways family shelters, according to the press release. Guests have also been provided with sanitizer and soap; shelter common areas are routinely cleaned.
Guests experiencing symptoms are isolated pending test results. Redmond said they are typically isolated in hotels.