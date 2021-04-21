Some members of Grand Junction’s homeless community received their first COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at a pop-up clinic at the HomewardBound North Avenue Shelter.
HomewardBound partnered with Colorado Mesa University and MarillacHealth to provide the immunizations to guests at the shelter and people in the general community.
Doctor of Behavioral Health Pamela Shannahan was at the clinic Tuesday and said with people living in close proximity in the shelter it was important to get them vaccinated.
“They are living together, eating together, just being in the community,” Shannahan said. “When they’re out and about in the community, in stores, if they’re protected it’s just best for our community as a whole.”
Shannahan said the partnership between CMU, Marillac and HomewardBound is part of the Pathways Family Wellness Center, which opened in December of 2020 and offers onsite health care professionals for individuals suffering from low income and homelessness in Mesa County.
Family Nurse Practitioner Ona Ridgway said she was excited to see people getting their shots at the shelter. They had about 150 doses provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to administer.
“This is great seeing everybody coming in and out,” Ridgway said.
“People who were a little hesitant are actually coming through and getting their vaccines,” she said.
Christopher Masters was one of the people who got a shot Tuesday morning. He said he had been hesitant to get vaccinated, but decided to go for it in the end to protect others around him.
“I was on the fence at first, but it just makes sense because I’m around a lot of older people in the shelter,” Masters said. “So I went ahead and got it because I don’t want it to be my fault that someone else gets sick.”
Masters praised the medical staff at the shelter and said he was unbothered by the vaccine.
“I didn’t even feel it,” Masters said. “I literally, when she did the shot, I didn’t even know when the needle went in my arm. They did a really good job.”
The shots are from Moderna and a second vaccination clinic is scheduled for May 18 at the shelter where people vaccinated Tuesday can get the second dose.