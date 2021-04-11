Last November there was a significant outbreak of COVID-19 among staff and guests of HomewardBound’s homeless shelter, but in the months since it has implemented an aggressive testing program and seen just 11 new cases.
HomewardBound Board Chair Bill Wade wrote in a email updating the community on the testing program that they were able to use tests with faster results to help get all of their staff and guests tested regularly.
“Our Pathways Family Wellness Center team set up a rigorous, weekly testing program, using 10-minute tests provided by the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, and through last week had administered in excess of 1,675 tests to HBGV guests, staff, community partners and volunteers,” Wade wrote.
Since that outbreak, Wade wrote that HomewardBound has provided 6,600 meals to individuals in quarantine in coordination with Grand Junction Mutual Aid. He said they are continuing to monitor members of the homeless community in quarantine and provide wellness checks.
“The Mesa County Health Department’s staff has continued to provide oversight, logistics, medical review and anything else we need to keep these individuals safe and healthy, including coordination of volunteer medical professionals to provide on-call assistance,” Wade wrote.
With so many people having to quarantine at local motels, Wade said he was proud that only one so far has been hospitalized. He said their efforts would not have been successful without other organizations’s help.
“The success of our efforts could not have happened without the constant support of the Mesa County Health Department, the City of Grand Junction, the House, Mutual Aid, Grand Valley Catholic Outreach, other nonprofit partners and most importantly without the dedicated professionals from HomewardBound,” Wade wrote.
Efforts are also underway to vaccinate the local homeless population from COVID-19. HomewardBound spokesperson Jesse Redmond said they were planning a vaccination event on April 20 at the North Avenue shelter.