Families and women experiencing homelessness in the Grand Valley will soon have a new shelter to provide them with not just a bed to sleep in, but primary medical care and a facility designed with them in mind.
The new Pathways Family Shelter, a project of HomewardBound of the Grand Valley, has been in the works since 2013 and will start housing single women and family units next month. The $6.7-million three- floor facility can fit more than 140 beds, has a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen, children’s room and family clinic attached. It will even have modular walls to accommodate different-sized families.
HomewardBound Board Chairman William Wade said the entire project utilized “Trauma-Informed Design,” a relatively new concept that reduces stress and promotes wellness through the design of the building itself.
This includes softer colors, high ceilings and even a key card system that gives guests the freedom to move through the facility on their own.
“Sometimes the way we build a facility triggers people,” Wade said. “If you don’t like being enclosed or you’re uncomfortable with supervision, the fact that you are in a tiny institutionalized hall with gray colors is going to give you a trigger.”
The shelter is paid for entirely through donations and grants, Wade said.
More than $400,000 in individual gifts have gone toward the project, along with the millions raised through grants and private foundations like the Daniels Fund.
One unique aspect of the shelter is the nurse-led family health center in the facility. HomewardBound, in partnership with Colorado Mesa University’s School of Nursing and MarillacHealth, was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration grant to fund the facility. Out of hundreds that applied, the Pathways Family Shelter is one of 18 that received that funding.
“We got (a grant) that funds this clinic for three full years with a full-time advanced practice nurse, full-time behaviorist, full-time medical assistant and a full-time family navigator to manage resources,” Wade said. “That will save this community innumerable thousands of dollars on emergency service because they’ll be able to get primary care looked at here.”
With the new facility, Wade said he expects some will fear it will draw more homeless into the community. He said that historically the majority HomewardBound has served are local and he expects it to stay that way.
“We know that the people we serve, 85% of them live in this valley,” Wade said. “Sure, are there transient people that come through? Absolutely, but 85% of the people we serve are people that live here.”
Those people become homeless for many reasons, Wade said, from suffering trauma to losing a job to having a health crisis.
He said for most, if they can get job training and a safe place to stay early on they can break the cycle of homelessness for that person.
He said the families and women who will use the Pathways shelter are mostly homeless temporarily, rather than chronically.
“Most of the families and most of the other category that is growing the fastest of all, which is single women, older single women particularly, are homeless not by choice — they didn’t choose to drop out — they got into it because of a situation,” Wade said.
For those hoping this new shelter will lead to an empty Whitman Park — the downtown park often used by the homeless population — Wade said it won’t be that easy.
However, he did say some men in the park may be able to use HomewardBound’s current shelter, which will become for men-only once the new shelter opens.
“We can let those people in because there will be no kids there,” Wade said. “The problem we have right now is we can’t do that. So there will be people who move out of Whitman Park, but chronic homelessness is never going to go away.”
Other larger cities around the country are looking at this shelter as a test case, Wade said. HomewardBound has been contacted by homeless advocates and cities interested in the results the Pathways shelter is able to achieve, he said.
“We can deal with the problem, and we have a kind of a test kitchen if you will where we can look at different kinds of solutions,” Wade said. “Some of the stuff we’re doing in here we’ve already had contacts from Chicago shelters, Los Angeles, Salt Lake, San Francisco because they’re saying, ‘Let us know how that works.’ ”
Overall, Wade said, he and the HomewardBound board were thankful for the support from the community over the years. He said this shelter will be an asset for the community and for its members experiencing homelessness.
“We want people to know that we’re incredibly grateful for the kind of support we’ve gotten from the community to raise the funds to build this facility,” Wade said. “We want them to know that it’s designed not just to house people, but to move them back out into society and be productive members. That’s why it is different from your typical homeless shelter.”