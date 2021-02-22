The Mesa County Coroner’s Office completed its examination and has identified the victim in the shooting death that occurred just after midnight on Feb. 20.
The victim is identified as Jared Martinez, 22, of Grand Junction. The shooting incident was in the 1000 block of Teller Avenue in Grand Junction.
The coroner determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the back and the manner of death is homicide. Toxicology is still pending.
At around 12:17a.m. Saturday, several residents reported that shots were being fired into a house and multiple adults sustained gunshot wounds. Three people were taken to the hospital and Martinez died at the scene.
None of the other shooting victims have been identified.
In a news release on Saturday, police reported that one person was detained for questioning and officers believe the shooting to be a targeted incident.
The Grand Junction Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.
Anyone with information on the shooting, including those in the neighborhood who may have security camera footage, are asked to call 970-242-6707.