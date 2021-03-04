The victim of a Feb. 27 was reported missing on March 1, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.
Warren Barnes, 69, was identified Tuesday night as the victim of a homicide. His remains were allegedly found in a bag at a residence in Grand Junction. I
Brian Cohee II, 19, faces a felony murder charge as well as tampering with evidence in the death.
At this time, the investigation into the homicide of Barnes has been sealed by the courts, and there is no further information available for release. On Tuesday the Grand Junction Police Department announced the arrest in the case, which they say followed a report of human remains found in a bag.
Cohee is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.