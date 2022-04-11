After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Palisade International Honeybee Festival has regained momentum, with area residents coming in droves to the festival that featured about 70 vendors downtown. Guest speakers and special activities were also featured.
“I feel the turnout has been much larger this year,” said Jean Tally, volunteer coordinator for the festival. “We estimate we’ve had four to five thousand people and have hit our optimal attendance this year. I think people are eager to get out. I think we did right suspending it two years (because of COVID). This year, were back and trying to recruit younger people to (serve on) our community (festival board). We feel like it’s a pretty important thing.”
Attendees were able to shop at a plethora of local vendor booths, listen to guest speakers educate them on a number of topics, as well as participate in events.
“It’s a gorgeous day and such a fun way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine,” Denise Martinez said.
“I have learned a lot about bees and honey and how they can infuse their flavor into it.”
Martinez attended the celebration for the first time.
“I think it’s got diverse vendors. It’s interesting and engaging and a fun way to spend the day,” she said.
Stephanie Griggs spoke on “Rewilding Your Garden with Pollinators” and Dan Bean, program manager of the Palisade Insectary, educated attendees on “Using Bugs for Good, Not Evil” as he discussed plants and weeds that hinder agriculture and bugs that can aid in controlling the spread of problems.
Happy Roots Plant Pots, owned by Marc Fiot and Rikki Cook, is located at the Grand Junction Business Incubator Center. The pottery business opened last year and had a booth at the Honeybee Festival.
“We’ve done pretty well selling plant pots,” Fiot said. “The weather’s been wonderful, and we thought the bee festival would be a good fit for us.”
Mother and daughter Myra and Julie Harris, who relocated to Palisade in August from California, also sold items at the event.
“It’s been great,” Julie Harris said. “There are Bay Area and Giants fans all over. The toys are going like hotcakes. People are very friendly, and I’ve met a lot of people that moved here from California!”
Robin Kauffman, who owns Paonia’s Honey Moon Mesa, had come as an educator to past events. This year, she had a vending stand.
“It’s been really great,” Kauffman said. “I had no idea what to expect because it hasn’t been here for two years. There were a lot more people than I expected.”
She added that honey sales have been great as people are buying raw local honey.
“There are a lot of backyard beekeepers now, which is wonderful.”
Father and son Matt and Titus George enjoyed spending the day together at the festival.
“I think the vendors are excellent this year,” Matt George said. “I love all the handcrafted items. I think it’s great just seeing everybody out here.”
Son Titus George, who attends fourth grade at Mesa View Elementary School, chimed in saying, “There’s a lot of cool stuff. I saw the bees and found the queen.”