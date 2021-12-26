Be the hot dog to my hamburger. It’s an unusual statement for a mom to make to a son, but it makes perfect sense when you get to know 10-year-old Carter Wells.
“I made a deal that I would walk laps in a hamburger costume if he would walk in a hot dog costume,” Grand Junction resident Kiana Wells said.
This deal was a way to help motivate her son to exercise during hospital recovery.
And it worked: “He giggled, and he got up and we walked our laps.”
After noticing Carter having bruises in odd places like the middle of his stomach and on his feet, Kiana took him to a doctor.
She thought maybe it was an iron deficiency, but it was something far more serious. They feared that it was leukemia.
Carter’s mom said she will never forget Aug. 6, 2020, after doctors did a bone marrow biopsy.
Dr. Taizo Nakano, clinicial lead of bone marrow failure at Children’s Hospital Colorado, delivered some conflicting news.
“Carter doesn’t have leukemia. This isn’t a win.”
And so began a journey for the Wells family full of ups and downs, and Carter’s decision to bring joy to others during his suffering.
“Carter and his family have been open and willing to cooperate with staff and develop relationships with the (hospital) faculty,” Dr. Nakano said. “It’s rare to find those individuals and families who can find balance of a negative narrative with the positive. People use songs, dance, humor and art to balance the equation. Carter finds ways through humor to lift people around him.”
Carter’s diagnosis is severe aplastic anemia, a rare disease, where the bone marrow fails to produce blood. The illness can cause uncontrollable bleeding. Red cells don’t allow oxygen to the body, and problems with white blood cells compromise the immune system.
Dr. Nakano said this disease causes unimaginable conditions and requires transfusions, but the threat of infection is great and life-threatening because the patient’s immune system is compromised.
“It’s is a beast of a disease,” Kiana said. “You have to give yourself grace and you have to allow yourself to grieve. But there is a time to get your boots up and be in fight mode.”
That’s what Carter’s mom did.
Carter loves hot dogs and always wanted a hot-dog costume to wear for Halloween for as long as she could remember.
“When he was diagnosed, we knew he would spend Halloween in the hospital. The hot-dog costume was part of Carter’s bucket list and he wore it before, (during) and after Halloween.”
Carter and his costume started to attract plenty of attention.
“We’ve had multiple parents stop us in the hall and saying that their kiddos were waiting to see the dancing hot dog that day,” Kiana said.
His favorite song is “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars, and Dr. Nakano dances with Carter in this rendition.
“He is as resilient as most of these kids are,” Kiana said. “Carter’s ability to engage with his medical team is nothing short of miraculous. He has a way of pulling people in and every- one he meets is an instant friend.”
There wasn’t a family match for a bone marrow transplant so they went through a clinical trial. On Nov. 4, 2020, a stranger was able to supply a bone marrow transplant.
“He has a journey ahead of him,” Nakano said. “There’s a strong optimism that this was a successful transplant and that he’ll continue to make blood reliable going forward. It’s an unfair journey of chemotherapy, exposures to complications to earn that outcome. And Carter’s done it with a smile and lifting up others around him.”
During and after Carter’s operation, the family was far away from their local support system because of the proximity of Aurora where the hospital is located. However, the hospital staff have been a strong support.
“The doctors and nurses have seen me on my worst days of life,” Kiana said. “They’ve overcompensated, not only physically for Carter but emotionally, over and beyond. They’ve been amazing.”
Childlife specialist Caroline Boyd is the one who brought the hamburger costume to the hospital when Carter was having difficulty even getting out of bed.
Because of the dangers involved in a bone marrow transplant, the family stayed in the hospital room with Carter for a long stint and then moved into Brent’s Place, similar to the Ronald McDonald House, for several months. They recently returned to Grand Junction to live.
Kiana said her son’s joyful and caring spirit is contagious, and the children’s hospital staff just can’t get enough of him.
“He genuinely loves them,” Kiana said about the staff. “He’s isolated from kids his age. They’ve become Carter’s friends. We genuinely love them just like family.”
Navano said it was a difficult year for the hospital, but Carter has power and builds morale by caring for people and speaks their language with humor. Perhaps, as the adage says, laughter is the best medicine.
On Dec. 13, Carter was admitted again to the hospital and they learned he has kidney damage and will have to go through infusions two to three times a week.
Thankfully, the family will be able to do this treatment at St. Mary’s Medical Center as an outpatient. Besides being the parents of Carter, Kiana and Caleb Wells have two other children: Evan and Sierra.
A benefit account is set up under Carter Wells at Alpine Bank and you may give at GoFundMe. The Link is Hope for Carter. https://gofundme/5201d93d.