Christy Whitney Borchard’s first office in Grand Junction was in the bedroom of a small house.
The living and dining rooms were used as conferences rooms, the billing and systems administrator worked out of the laundry room and the staff kept snacks on a register in the bathroom just off the master bedroom.
Borchard had a big title — president and chief executive officer for a newly formed hospice care nonprofit in Grand Junction — but she felt her organization was invisible in 1993 as it worked out of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center administrator’s former residence.
She was determined to change that perception for herself and for the community.
“You always have to look bigger than you are,” said Borchard, thinking about the early days and the ideas she gleaned from avidly reading business articles and books. “We were invisible, so we had to do things to have a presence in the community.”
The nonprofit had only a handful of patients in 1993, but Borchard’s small staff had the best stationery and business cards she could order and they began organizing events to get noticed.
A year later, they were serving about 45 patients.
Nearly 30 years later, the nonprofit now known as HopeWest has served more than 29,000 hospice patients and families.
On any given day, HopeWest’s hospice census alone numbers about 450 patients across western Colorado. Additional patients receive palliative care through HopeWest, and even more clients are involved in its grief support programs for children to adults, elder and transitional care programs and more.
HopeWest is far from invisible, and after nearly 30 years at its helm, Borchard is enthusiastically launching herself into yet another new endeavor: retirement.
CHANGING LIVES
During HopeWest’s Black Tie and Boots Gala on Saturday, Borchard handed the nonprofit’s leadership reins as well as a piece of her own collage art to Cassie Mitchell, whose first official day as the new president and CEO was June 1.
“I have so much energy,” said Borchard, 70, nearly a week after Mitchell’s arrival. “I like to work, it’s not hard, but I’m too old to work this hard!”
For her, HopeWest has been about creating a nonprofit that changes people’s lives as they age, offering care, compassion and comfort as individuals and families face death.
Money should not drive care, she said.
“All of the things (services) we provide cost $1,500 per family more than what we received from Medicare,” she said regarding hospice care.
For-profit hospices can’t do that, and “I don’t think we’re in the same business as other hospices,” she said.
Borchard also is proud of how HopeWest has been able to respond to hospice needs not only in the Grand Valley, but in Delta, Montrose and Ouray counties, part of Garfield County and in Meeker.
It happened more quickly than she anticipated in the ’90s. She got a call from a hospital administrator in Montrose wanting HopeWest to open there.
“I have to put this guy off,” she thought to herself. “I told him I would be happy to do it, but he would have to raise $100,000.”
“Oh, that’s no problem,” he said. Six months later, he called to say he had the funds.
Then the same thing happened in Delta.
People in western Colorado wanted community-based hospice, they have supported it financially and HopeWest has responded, she said.
‘MASTERFUL JOB’
“Christy is a force to be reckoned with,” said Sal Schaefer, who was one of the first members of HopeWest’s founding board of directors that hired Borchard. That board was made up of representatives from Hilltop Community Resources, St. Mary’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Community Hospital and the VA Medical Center. Schaefer was then a senior manager at Hilltop, later becoming CEO.
Hospice is a big business, a complicated business and, as with any business depending on the federal government for funds, “you’re running a tricky business,” Schaefer said. “Christy has done a masterful job.”
Borchard is incredibly bright, aggressive and “all things I admire in a lady,” Schaefer said.
However, when Schaefer was chair of Hope-West’s board of directors and tried to run a meeting, she never succeeded.
“I’m a pretty strong character. … There was no way in the world I could run a meeting around Christy,” Schaefer said. “She just had so much to say.”
“Christy is so knowledgeable and so capable, it was hard to be in a room with her,” Schaefer said.
Borchard also doesn’t have a problem with people disagreeing with her.
At one point, Borchard wanted to know what Schaefer thought about starting a thrift shop that would support Hope-West’s programs.
“I told her it was the worst damn idea I had ever heard,” said Schaefer, who had tried running a thrift store with Hilltop. “Fortunately, she didn’t pay any attention to me.”
Heirlooms for Hospice, an upscale retail shop, opened in Grand Junction in 2000. Its success resulted in Heirlooms locations in Delta and Montrose.
Borchard’s ability to raise money sets her apart, said Bob Wilson, who also was a member of the founding board as the chief financial officer for Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
The Black Tie and Boots Gala was Borchard’s idea. The first one was in 1996.
“That became a huge deal in town,” Wilson said. “It was so good.”
But it’s not just events or stores that have drawn the community to support HopeWest.
“The culture she has created in town (with regard to hospice and palliative care) are why people donate to hospice, as far as I can tell,” he said.
“At my age, you read the obituaries to make sure mine’s not there,” he joked, and then noted that often obituaries ask for contributions to be given to HopeWest in the memory of a loved one.
When it’s one of his associates or friends, “if that’s in that obituary, I do it,” he said.
HopeWest’s staff is amazing, “but nothing happens without leadership and she has provided that leadership all these years. Her shoes are going to be pretty hard to fill,” Wilson said. “To pull off what she pulled off is just amazing.”
However, the start of Borchard’s career in hospice and palliative care and what has continued to guide her was seeing need and pain, and sometimes within her own family.
When she was a hospital nurse in the ’70s, her mother-in-law was dying of cancer and became one of her own patients.
From lack of pain management and grief care to the strict visitation rules and uncomfortable institutional setting, Borchard realized something better had to be possible.
She later went into hospice care, a career that took her to the top of Hospice of Northern Virginia in Arlington, Virginia, before she came to Grand Junction.
One of the things that attracted her to Grand Junction was “the thought that I could start something from scratch,” she said.
After years fixing things that were broken at other hospices, she was attracted to the idea of being at the start of something new and “maybe I wouldn’t break anything. Of course, that wasn’t true,” Borchard said with a laugh. “You fix your own mistakes over and over again.”
But she also built an organization that served the whole person and whole families.
When a beloved teacher died at a local middle school attended by both her daughter and the child of one of her staff members, she suddenly saw a need for grief care for children and teens.
After asking for financial help from a local family, Borchard was able to hire a woman who had run a bereavement program for children in Florida and recently relocated to the area.
That was the start of HopeWest Kids.
“I think I am compelled to fix things,” she said.
READY TO MOVE ON
Borchard planned to retire before now.
But HopeWest’s new PACE program — Program of All Inclusive Care for the Elderly — needed leadership, and then the pandemic hit and she thought, “Oh, Jiminy Christmas.”
She stayed put, but the pandemic has been “quite wearing,” she said.
The PACE program launched earlier this year, the latest in a long list of projects and programs Borchard oversaw.
The Ferris Hospice Care Center, which opened in 2008 off 12th Street is a far cry from the administrator’s former residence at the VA. It has since been joined by the Montrose Center for Hope and the Bacon Center for Living Your Best on Compass Drive.
The diversity of her work has kept her going, she said.
While there was death and sadness, there also was “everything from math to parties,” she said. “I’m an extrovert. The more people I see in a day, the better.”
She is leaving a bit of her heart behind with her retirement, she admitted.
A heart like the one Borchard designed as the logo for HopeWest was part of the artwork she gave to Mitchell at the gala.
But she’s moving on.
“I don’t mind helping on things that might be needed, a project here and there,” Borchard said about HopeWest. “I tell people that if I really didn’t want to retire, I would not have.”
At the suggestion of her husband, she started a consulting company named The Spero Group. “Spero means hope in Latin,” she said.
And even before her retirement became official on Saturday, she had people asking her to do some consulting, she said.
“I’m not going to work very much,” she said, a smile in her voice. “I don’t plan on working very hard.”