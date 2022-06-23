The Christy Whitney Borchard Pavilion is located outside the Spoons Bistro and Bakery on the lower level of the Ferris Hospice Care Center, 3090 N. 12th St. The pavilion opens to the gardens around the center.
The Christy Whitney Borchard Pavilion is located outside the Spoons Bistro and Bakery on the lower level of the Ferris Hospice Care Center, 3090 N. 12th St. The pavilion opens to the gardens around the center.
Christy Whitney Borchard spent nearly 30 years as HopeWest's president and chief executive officer.
Melissa Calkins, a daughter of Christy Whitney Borchard, was one of those who spoke at a retirement celebration Monday at HopeWest.
Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel
Christy Whitney Borchard left her mark on HopeWest, and now her name is prominently associated with a special spot on the nonprofit group’s campus.
The newly named Christy Whitney Borchard Pavilion can be found outside Spoons Bistro and Bakery and is open to the gardens around the lower level of the Ferris Hospice Care Center, 3090 N. 12th St.
Borchard was the founding president and chief executive officer for HopeWest and led the organization for nearly 30 years.
The pavilion’s new name was revealed during a retirement celebration for Borchard on Monday that was attended by family members, friends and former coworkers, “people she’s worked with for years,” said Brenna Rhiness, public relations coordinator for HopeWest.
Borchard’s daughters, Ashley Whitney and Melissa Calkins, and her granddaughter, Akelia Calkins, all spoke during the event, Rhiness said.
Other speakers included Chris Thomas, president and chief executive officer at Community Hospital, and Steve Erkenbrack, former chief executive officer for Rocky Mountain Health Plans.
The decision to name the pavilion for Borchard was made by HopeWest’s leadership team in recognition of Borchard’s creativity and nearly 30 years of commitment to building the nonprofit and everything around it, Rhiness said.
The pavilion is used by patrons of Spoons and for larger HopeWest outdoor events, Rhiness said.