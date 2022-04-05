Nearly 200 individuals came out last weekend to the official grand opening of the PACE program and grand re-opening of The Club, which offer activities at HopeWest, 2754 Compass Drive.
Activities at The Club ceased when COVID-19 came two years ago, and a soft re-opening began Oct. 1 only as COVID numbers remained low.
“I think it’s wonderful to have The Club back in full swing,” said Roger Swingle, a HopeWest Club member. “Just getting out and meeting people with similar ideas (is important). My opinion is that the need for socialization will bring people back. I sure am glad it’s opening up again.”
Swingle, who is in his 80s, takes part in activities twice a week, and that might increase as more activities are added to the roster. Before COVID, he enjoyed playing board games with two other club participants. They were known as the Motley Crew and continued to try to spend time together when possible, during the club’s closure, in person or on Zoom.
Dani Austin, who became The Club program director Nov. 1, has added activities from one to three per day with hopes of things happening from opening to closing hours.
“We’re really growing as a program,” Austin said. “We’re adding activities that are requested and tailored to our members and are always looking for volunteers.”
Volunteer Carl Hughes presented a program March 25 o “The Science of Laughter,” which staff said was a great success and fun outing for both participants and themselves.
Club members have access to shuffleboard, poker, pool, puzzles, board games, exercise equipment, an Internet Cafe, a reading nook, a cinema experience, meditation classes and art activities.
“I like all of it,” member Jan Scotting said. “A person like me needs a reason to get out of the house and not necessarily structure and (be able to) socialize as much as I want.”
HopeWest also officially held its grand opening for the PACE program on April 2, although it was officially started Oct. 1.
“With COVID, we chose to have a soft opening to make sure we were not putting our participants at risk,” said Mandy DeCino, senior director of enrollment and engagement said. “We haven’t shouted it from the rooftop, but it’s pretty incredible to have a PACE program in our community.”
The PACE program is federally funded by Medicare and Medicaid.
“If you have long-term Medicaid, there is no cost for PACE,” DeCino said. “We have a specialist to see if you will qualify for Medicaid or Medicare or both.”
PACE allows facilities to serve as an insurance representative and coordinator of services, and it offers providers all under one umbrella. HopeWest has become the 141st facility in the United States to be able to offer the PACE program.
Dr. Caroline Dorman, the onsite PACE physician for Hope-West has practiced medicine for 25 years and serves as its medical director.
“(PACE is for) all the people who won’t qualify for hospice or the type of care they need in their home,” Dorman said. “These people were previously falling through the cracks. Now (they) can be served fully and live at home without going to a nursing home and maintain their dignity.”
DeCino said the purpose of buying the building on 2754 Compass Drive was to provide more programs for the community and that includes the clubs and PACE.
“To open the PACE program, we had to have a building. In 2017, HopeWest acquired the entire building and remodeled it.”
HopeWest was approved for PACE on Oct.1, 2021.